Super Bowl LVI guide: Rams and Bengals merch, TV and soundbar deals, Super Bowl food and more

On February 13, sports fans everywhere will tune in to Super Bowl LVI and watch the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals for the title of Super Bowl LVI champions at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

CBS Essentials has put together a guide on everything Super Bowl, including: where to buy Super Bowl tickets, how to watch the Super Bowl, the best TVs for watching sports on sale ahead of the Super Bowl, the best soundbar deals you can get right now, sofa beds and bean bags chairs and other easy seating so everyone can be comfortable during the game, easy, impressive food to order for your Super Bowl party -- and an airfryer or an Instant Pot to keep it all warm.

Keep scrolling for your guide to everything Super Bowl LVI.

Rams Super Bowl merch

It's time to show your love for the Los Angeles Rams, and show off your best royal blue and gold. We found some of great Rams gear and merch for the Super Bowl. And we're not just talking official Rams T-shirts and hats. We also found Rams kitchen items, toys, footwear, accessories and more.

Aaron Donald L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey: $140

Fanatics

Rooting for the Rams' defensive tackle? You can proudly wear his name and number on this jersey.

Aaron Donald L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey, $140

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt: $28

Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

This classic Rams T-shirt will let everyone know what team you're rooting for. The pre-shrunk tee runs up to a 2XL.

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt, $28

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat: $32

Fanatics

This hat will make a great memento for when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. The adjustable hat features a back velcro closure.

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat, $32

Bengals Super Bowl merch

Bengals fans, you've been waiting 33 years for your team to make their Super Bowl comeback. We found the best Bengals Super Bowl merch you can get right now. Be sure to shop Bengals gear ASAP to make sure it arrives in time for the big game.

Team fan apparel NFL game day hooded sweatshirt: $55

Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

Stay cozy and show off your team spirit with this hooded Bengals sweatshirt.

Team fan apparel NFL game day hooded sweatshirt, $55

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI bound side patch adjustable hat: $30

Fanatics

This Bengals ball cap features the Bengals logo on the front and Super Bowl LVI on the side.

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI bound side patch adjustable hat: $30

Team slogan short sleeve: $28

Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

Are you part of Who Dey Nation? This pre-shrunk Bengals T-shirt is made with ringspun cotton and polyester.

Team slogan short sleeve, $28

TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl



While Super Bowl LVI won't be broadcast in 4K this year, you can still upgrade your game-watching experience with a new television featuring AI-powered 4K upscaling and dynamic sound.

We found the best 2022 Super Bowl TV deals you can shop in time for the big game from TCL, LG and other brands. We've found a bunch of Samsung TVs on sale for the Super Bowl as well.

Sony 75" Class Bravia XR X90J series LED 4K smart TV: $1,600

Sony via Best Buy

Save big on a big screen. This Sony device is on sale for $500 off right now. It features full array LED and an XR contrast booster. The smart TV is compatible with most voice assistants.

Sony 75" Class Bravia XR X90J series LED 4K smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,100)

The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV: $2,999

Samsung

This IP55 dust- and water-resistant QLED 4K television, designed for outdoor use, features an anti-glare screen. It comes with an IP56-rated remote control, and multiple voice assistants are built in. It's $500 off at Samsung right now.

Add on an outdoor-rated the Terrace sound bar for $700 -- a savings of $500 when you bundle.

55" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV, $2,999 (reduced from $3,499)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $749

TCL via Amazon

Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV with a built-in Roku interface, such as this TCL model. Plus, the picture quality of this well-reviewed 6-series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $749 (was $1,200)

55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,100

Samsung

This 55-inch Samsung TV, usually priced at $1,600, features Quantum HDR 24x for vivid colors and dynamic contrast, plus 4K AI upscaling for a more detailed-looking game. It's currently $500 off during the Samsung Super Sunday Sales Event. Larger sizes are on even deeper discount: You can get a 65-inch Neo QLED for $1,500 (a savings of $700), a 75-inch Neo QLED for $2,000 (save $1,000) and a 85-inch Neo QLED for $3,000 (save $1,500).

55" Class QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

65" QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $2,200)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV: $1,500

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Soundbars for the Super Bowl

Which soundbar should you buy ahead of the Super Bowl? And are there any soundbars on sale right now? We found soundbars that fit a variety of budgets and from brands including Samsung and Roku at a number of retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon.

Keep reading to discover the best soundbar deals you can get before the Super Bowl.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X: $1,550

Best Buy

If you're willing and able to splurge, consider this luxe soundbar from Samsung. It has the world's first true 11.1.4 channel sound (meaning it has 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels) with rear speakers included. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, enriched bass and more.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, $1,550 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar: $300

Best Buy

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround-sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $300 (reduced from $400)

Roku Streambar: $99

Amazon

If your entire TV experience needs an overhaul, consider a Roku Streambar. It's a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

"I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible," an Amazon customer says. "The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I'm sure I'll take advantage of over time."

Roku Streambar, $99 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $279 (reduced from $310)

Roku Streambar surround set, $249 (reduced from $280)

Super Bowl food to order for delivery

CBS Essentials rounded up easy, impressive Super Bowl Sunday food options from some of the nation's most famous restaurants. All are available to order on Goldbelly and deliverable right to your front door in time for the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams: Kogi BBQ x Field Roast Vegan "Stadium Dog" hot dog kit

What screams Los Angeles more than plant-based fare? Roy Choi's Kogi taco truck, a fusion of Mexican and Korean street food, put the Los Angeles food truck scene on the map. This vegan dog, slathered in Choi's signature Kogi slaw, cilantro-onion lime relish, three salsas, roasted sesame seeds and melted dairy-free cheese, was inspired by the chef's trips to Dodgers stadium as a kid.

Kogi BBQ x Field Roast Vegan "Stadium Dog" hot dog kit four pack, $45

Cincinnati Bengals: Skyline Chili Cincinnati Chili

Skyline Chili/Goldbelly

Elevate your chili-cheese-dog game with a dozen cans of famous Skyline Chili, from the noted Cincinnati diner. Supply your own spaghetti and cheese for a true Cincinnati chili experience.

Skyline Chili Cincinnati Chili 12 pack, $99

Lou Malnati's deep dish pizzas: $97

Lou Malnati's/Goldbelly

Rams fan or Bengals fan, everybody likes pizza. Why not order a few deep-dish pies from iconic Chicago pizza chain, Lou Malnati's?

Lou Malnati's deep-dish pizzas four-pack, $97

Deals on air fryers for the Super Bowl (plus recipes)

We've found a number of deals on air fryers you can score right now, before the Super Bowl. These handy kitchen appliances are perfect for throwing together quick Super Bowl snack favorites, from chicken tenders to potato skins. We've paired each air fryer with a recipe to try at your next football watch party.

Cosori air fryer: $97

With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 5,800 reviews, the lightweight Cosori is popular air fryer. It's available in four colors and in 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes, with 11 one-touch presets and 13 cooking functions.

Cosori air fryer, $100

Air fryer recipe to try:

Crispy Brussels sprouts with roasted garlic aioli (from Jeanette Donnarumma)



NuWave Brio air fryer: $100

Another air fryer that's popular with Amazon shoppers, the NuWave Brio fries, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates, featuring an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes to make for your Super Bowl watch party.

NuWave Brio air fryer (7.25 quart), $85 after coupon (reduced from $160)

Air fryer recipe to try:

French fries (from Bob Harper)

Deals on Instant Pots for the Super Bowl (plus recipes)

Chefs and Super Bowl hosts alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. It's a relatively hands-off way to throw together your own delicious snacks and great game-time meals.

We found Instant Pots and Instant Pot recipes perfect for the Super Bowl (or any game day).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $100

Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $130)

Super Bowl recipes to try:

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $200

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat french fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $200 (reduced from $250)

Super Bowl recipe to try:

Fried pickles (from The Tasty Travelers)

Super Bowl seating

If your football playoff crowds are bigger than your couch, you're likely looking to pick up some additional, yet potentially temporary, seating options.

Ahead are bean bags and other easy seating options for football playoff crowds from Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and more. These options seat one or even multiple guests, and fit into a range of budgets. (Need even more seating options? Check out these sofa beds that are actually comfortable.)

Big Joe standard bean bag chair: $23

Wayfair

For the classic bean bag experience, pick up the Big Joe standard bean bag chair at $24. It comes in nine colors and is made of a stain-resistant material.

Big Joe standard bean bag chair, $24 (reduced from $59)

Chill Sack bean bag chair: $165

Amazon

This big, classic bean bag is filled with shredded memory foam. Find its comfy micro-suede cover in 12 colors.

Chill Sack bean bag chair, $165

ACEssentials sherpa cozy white large bean bag lounger: $100

Walmart

To sit in a more upright position, choose this bean bag lounger in a sherpa material. It comes in four colors.

ACEssentials sherpa cozy white large bean bag lounger, $100

