The best 2022 Super Bowl TV deals you can shop before the big game

Football fans, you've come a long way since Week 1. Super Bowl LVI is almost here. On Feb. 13, the NFC champion team will take on the AFC champion team in an epic gridiron battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy and the title of Super Bowl LVI winners, all at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

If you're still watching an older TV, or just want to pick up a stunning new big-screen television in time for your Super Bowl party, there's good news: Plenty of great TVs are on sale now, ahead of the big game. Whether the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers or Cincinnati Bengals go all the way this year, you could be watching the Super Bowl (and the Super Bowl halftime show) go down on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there.

There's no shortage of Super Bowl TV deals to shop, either. We've found a wide variety of TVs on sale right now from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

Apart from wanting to find an amazing deal, you may be wondering where to even start when it comes to picking out a new TV. Is Amazon's new 4K Fire TV Omni Series a good option for you? Or should you be looking at something more along the lines of the Samsung's 8K TVs? While an 8K TV is a good, though pricey, way to future-proof your TV, a 4K television is more than sufficient for watching Super Bowl LVI. That's because the 2022 Super Bowl won't be broadcast in 4K this year.

Keep reading to see the best Super Bowl 2022 TV deals you can get in time for the big game.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $850 (new price cut)

Samsung

Here's a Super Bowl TV deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED just saw a brand new price cut, making it more affordable than ever.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,500

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950

Samsung

Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,098

Samsung via Amazon

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,098 (reduced from $1,600)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,700



Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While none of the playoff games or the Super Bowl will be broadcast in 8K this year, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K NFL broadcast, whenever it happens.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,700 (reduced from $3,500)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $160

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device, so you won't miss out on watching your favorite playoff team play.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $160 (reduced from $200)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $500

Best Buy

See the Super Bowl halftime show in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $500 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $380



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the Super Bowl spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $380 (reduced from $520)

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,497

Best Buy

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game.

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,497 (reduced from $1,900)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $750



TCL via Amazon

Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $750 (was $1,200)

