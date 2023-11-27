Score a Theragun Mini for just $149 with this Cyber Monday 2023 wellness deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in need of a little TLC after the holidays, check out this Theragun Mini Cyber Monday deal. The mini massage gun can help you work out your knots and relieve soreness from spending hours cooking your Christmas dinner or carrying heavy shopping bags anytime post-Black Friday.

This compact, portable Theragun device is one of the best massage guns for post-workout recovery and makes an excellent holiday gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life -- or anyone who needs a bit of extra self-care and tension relief. As an added benefit, Theraguns are HSA/FSA eligible, so if you have a balance that you need to use by the end of the year, the Theragun Mini is a great choice.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found a deep discount that you can shop right now. Keep reading to find out how to get the Theragun Mini for 25% off.

Get the Theragun Mini for $149

The Theragun Mini is an affordable and portable option compared with full-size Theragun massage guns. The Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not. Like the Prime and Elite, though, it is covered under a one-year warranty.

"I'm so happy that I splurged and got a Theragun massager," shared one Amazon reviewer. "The Mini is perfect. It is light and easy to maneuver, but still powerful enough to do the job."

While the Mini may not replace a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often, or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

Get the Theragun Mini now for $149 (regularly $199) for Cyber Monday. That's a savings of 25%.

Want a full-size massage gun? Get the Theragun Pro for 30% off

The Theragun Pro is a professional-grade massage gun constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for amateur athletes and causal gym goers. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

The device is currently on sale for $349 (regularly $499) with this Theragun Cyber Monday 2023 deal.

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

