Best massage guns for post-workout recovery in 2023

Therabody via Best Buy

If you workout regularly, or just deal with sore, achy muscles on a regular basis, then you need a massage gun.

Handheld massage guns offer a number of benefits for post-workout recovery. These devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow and more. They're beloved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. Some of the top brands are even on sale right now, so you can get a great deal on a new massage gun for yourself or for the workout enthusiast in your life.

To help you find the right option, we've compiled the top massage guns based on user reviews. Many of these popular muscle recovery guns are also on sale now.

Theragun Pro



Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

The Theragun Pro is available in both fourth- and fifth-generation models. The newer model is 20% quieter, though you'll get a much better deal on the older one.

Theragun Pro (fourth generation), $376 (reduced from $600)

Theragun Pro (fifth generation), $579

Theragun Elite

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Take it from a Best Buy reviewer who called the Theragun Elite a "magic machine." "The Theragun is perfect for post-workout recovery or any time you need to relieve muscle soreness. The different attachments and variable intensity settings make it easy to customize your massage, and the compact design makes it perfect for travel. I've used Thearagun in multiple situations and it has always been a life saver. Whether I'm on a trip or just chasing the kids around, Thearagun is always there to help me recover. I highly recommend Thearagun to anyone in need of a massage gun."

Theragun Elite (fourth generation), $329 (reduced from $400)

Theragun Elite (fifth generation), $392 (reduced from $450)

Theragun Mini

Therabody

Or try the Theragun Mini, at a more affordable price point and smaller size. The Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. Like the Prime and Elite, though, it is covered under a one-year warranty. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

Theragun Mini (first generation), $149

Theragun Mini (second generation), $196

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Hyperice

This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and has a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. It's lighter than the Theragun Elite, at 1.8 pounds.

"This little gem is great right after a run for easing some of the stiffness," shared one Amazon reviewer. "I also like to use it right before going to bed -- it seems to keep me from having quite so much stiffness in my quads and glutes in the morning."

Hyperice Hypervolt 2, $199 (reduced from $299)

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Amazon

The Hypervolt Go 2 boasts 40 watts of power, two head attachments and three speeds. Its main selling point is its extreme portability – its lack of heft is meant to literally keep you on the go.

"I was gifted a full size Hypervolt which I use regularly for my legs after runs. When I travel and do runs away from home, I surely miss my massage gun. So I purchased the Hypervolt Go 2," wrote a verified purchaser on Amazon. "It charges quickly and is quiet. It will definitely be a good traveling companion for races that are away from home."

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2, $129 (reduced from $199)

Turonic GM5 massage gun

Amazon

This Turonic massage gun features a 4.6-star rating with reviewers praising the massager's long battery life, ease of use, and ability to provide relief to tight muscles. The massage gun offers 5 intensity modes and comes with 7 replaceable massage heads for a customizable massage experience.

One Amazon reviewer noted that the Turonic GM5 offers a "really good variety in intensity between the different levels. I use it to recover from running. It's great for relieving pain/soreness in calves and feet."

Turonic GM5 massage gun, $120 after coupon

Flyby F1Pro deep tissue percussion massage gun for athletes

Amazon

The Flyby F1Pro massage gun offers 3 speed settings and 6 interchangeable heads. It is quiet and lightweight, weighing only 1.8 lbs. This high performance massager features a high-impact brushless motor that offers speeds up to 3200 rpm and up to 50lbs of pressure, It's great for relieving soreness and muscle tension after a serious workout.

"If you are not looking to spend a fortune on the TheraGun, the FlyBy is just for you," shares one verified buyer on Amazon. "It has many different heads to put on the massager for different areas of your body. I personally have shoulder and foot pain, and it relieves the pain about 85-90%."

Flyby F1Pro deep tissue percussion massage gun for athletes, $40 (reduced from $60)

Wahl deep-tissue percussion therapeutic handheld massager

Amazon

To try out a handheld massager without breaking the bank, pick up this option from Wahl. This deep-tissue percussion handheld massager plugs into the wall and offers up to 3,350 pulses per minute. It comes with two attachments: the standard attachment and an extra-wide flat disk that covers large areas.

One Amazon reviewer shared their experience using this device after a workout: "I have used it after intense workouts and it usually reduces about 85% of soreness without stretching."

Wahl deep tissue percussion handheld massager, $44 (reduced from $50)

