Saturday Sessions: Charley Crockett performs "Solitary Road" A descendent of American folk hero Davey Crockett, Charley Crockett was raised in a Texas trailer park. He bought his first guitar in a pawn shop and taught himself how to play it. In 2015, he started releasing records independently. Fourteen albums later, Crockett has established himself as one of the leaders in traditional country music's revival. From his new album "$10 Cowboy," here is Charley Crockett with "Solitary Road."