Razer just released a new pair of low-latency wireless earbuds for gamers

When it comes to gaming headsets, even the best wireless earbuds aren't usually the gear of choice for hardcore gamers. They tend to suffer from latency issues, and Bluetooth connectivity isn't always available on gaming desktops.

But not anymore. The new Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless earbuds aim to solve this problem by offering gamers another way to connect while still being able to hear their favorite games and their teammates in multiplayer titles.

For $200, you get a pair of the new Razer buds, as well as a USB-C 2.4GHz RF adapter (with a USB-A adapter as well) to connect to your computer or console.

Razer attests that the earbuds will drop latency to 40ms (in comparison to Bluetooth's 60ms) in the aptly-named Gaming Mode. But that's hardly the buds' biggest draw. They boast THX-certified audio with active noise cancellation. You can get up to 7 or 8 hours of listening via Bluetooth, and an additional 24-hour battery boost thanks to the included wireless charging case. The Razer Chroma RGB lighting on each bud can be customized to your liking.

These buds aren't just a good option for gamers, though. Thanks to how versatile they are when it comes to connectivity, you can use them as earbuds with your phone or tablet for hands-free chatting or watching your favorite shows and movies. And if you're the type of person who likes to connect to multiple devices at once, these buds will let you do that. All that in a sleek black case, and for just $200? They're well worth the price of entry, especially if you're a hardcore gamer.

Key features of the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless earbuds:

Reduced latency (40ms) for gamers

Active noise cancellation and RGB Chroma lighting are both fully adjustable

Lasts up to 6.5 hours on a single charge, with 24 additional hours available via the charging case

Rated IPX4 (protected against splashing water)



Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Upgrade Mom's AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

The best part? Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced to $200, just in time for Mother's Day.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Treblab Z2 over-ear noise-canceling headphones

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced active noise-cancelation technology. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly.

"I use these at the gym, and they're perfect," an Amazon reviewer says. "They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight and stay snug on my head."

Treblab Z2 over-ear noise-canceling headphones, $84 (reduced from $120)

Beats Solo3

If Dad is partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $123 (reduced from $200)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones

These headphones use Sony's dual noise sensor technology to detect what kind of noise environment Dad is in to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35-hour battery life and are smartphone compatible for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $138 (reduced from $150)

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. Dad can personalize his listening experience with the Bose app.

Bose QuietComfort 45, $279 (reduced from $329)

Dyson Zone headphones

The best noise-canceling headphones block out unwanted sound, while the best air purifiers trap dust and pollutants from your environment. What if you combined the two for an ultra-powerful combination of great sound and expert filtration tech?

You'd get the Dyson Zone headphones, naturally, from the same folks that offer everything from vacuums, air purifiers, hair dryers, and much more.

These headphones pull double duty, saddling a pair of over-the-ear headphones with a detachable visor that acts as a personal air filter. They use air compression technology to draw in fresh air by way of the ear cups, which are quite large, with multiple vents. Air is funneled into the visor with a set of mesh carbon filters, where you can then take a breath of crisp, fresh air.

Dyson claims the Dyson Zone headphones can capture up to 99% of particles. They tackle two types of pollution: noise and air, making them a great option for anyone who lives in congested urban areas. Plus, they boast a battery life of up to 50 hours with additional app-based customization.

(Note that these Dyson headphones are not designed to protect against COVID-19. For that, you'll need an N95 face mask.)

One reviewer called them the "best headphones of 2023", gushing over their quick setup, design and functionality. "Get these if you can," they wrote. "All of this is great even without the filtration system or the ANC on board. Even without these features, they stand on their own, which is jaw-dropping."

Dyson Zone headphones, $950

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones

These headphones offer noise canceling and exceptional call quality even if you're in a noisy area. Their battery lasts up to 30 hours. Find them in three colors.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, $388

