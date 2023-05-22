Save up to 43% on Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and more during Amazon Gaming Week

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Gaming Week is live now, and you can snap up some killer savings while it's going on. Head on over to Amazon now: You'll find massive discounts on games, hardware, peripherals and more. Whether you need a major keyboard and mouse upgrade or you're looking for a gaming headset for improved team comms during heated games, you'll definitely want to check out the multiple, heavily-discounted Logitech-branded PC peripherals on offer.

But don't delay: Amazon Gaming Week ends Friday.

The best Logitech deals at Amazon:

Save 35% on an excellent gaming headset: Logitech G Pro X gaming headset, $84 (reduced from $140)

Best Logitech keyboard deal at Amazon: Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, $73 (reduced from $130)

Best Logitech mouse deal at Amazon: Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, $35 (reduced from $50)

Specifically, Amazon has slashed prices on Logitech's premium gaming peripherals, like the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset for 35% off, making it $84, and the Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, which is 44% off, making it just $73. There's also another great deal on a lightweight, zippy gaming mouse that you won't want to miss, either. The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, is just $35, reduced from its retail price of $50.

If you're putting together a great gaming computer and the setup to match it, you need several important components. One, you should grab a headset to make communicating with other players much easier. A mechanical keyboard for lightning-fast control and firing off in-game chats is a great idea, too. And for those who enjoy first-person shooters or click-centric adventures, a mouse is a must-have.

You'd be surprised at how much each of these peripherals can transform a dull game session into one that you (and your opponents) will never forget. Plus, all this gear can be packaged up and delivered to Dad for a thoughtful Father's Day gift if yours happens to love kicking back and gaming all night. Just make sure you dive in and claim the products you want first, because Amazon Gaming Week is only around until Friday.

Save $56 on Logitech G Pro X gaming headset

Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset is a sturdy piece of equipment that's built to last. With booming bass that doesn't camouflage important sounds like enemy movement or human voices, it strikes a great balance between in-game sound and what your friends are saying. Thanks to a sensitive microphone (customizable by Blue Vo!ce software) voices come through crisp and clean for great-sounding comms. It also includes a metal frame and a thick, cushiony headband with ear cups that make even lengthier gaming sessions feel comfortable.

This 4.4-star rated headset is 35% off at Amazon now.

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset, $84 (reduced from $140)

Save $57 on Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

The Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is a solidly-built option with responsive, tactile keys. Its wireless connectivity rarely falters, it feels great on the hands and wrists, and it can last you up to a ridiculous 17 or 18 months' use on a single pair of AA batteries. It's large and in charge, so you can make every key count. But don't let its gaming-centric marketing fool you. This keyboard is great for users of all stripes, even if the only gaming you do is a round of "Pac-Man" on your work break.

This 4.4-star rated keyboard is 35% off at Amazon now.

Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, $73 (reduced from $130)

Save $57 on Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

Amazon

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is compact and lightweight, weighing just 3.49 ounces. It's a smooth and sturdy mouse with a nice grip (and refreshingly matte finish) smooth scroll wheel, and delightfully clicky buttons that just feel good to use. It comes with 6 programmable buttons and contains a built-in compartment to store your dongle that enables the wirelss connection. It's great for gaming with a sensitivity range of up to 12,000 CPI, which is the sweet spot for fast-paced games. But that also makes it more than handy for business or casual PC use. It pulls double duty there nicely, so even if you just need a nice, new mouse, you're covered.

This 4.7-star rated mouse is 30% off at Amazon now.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, $35 (reduced from $50)

More must-see gaming deals at Amazon

The savings don't stop here. There are tons of gaming brands at great prices during Amazon Gaming Week, including sales on gear from manufacturers like Razer. Shop some of our favorite Razer picks from the sale below.

Save $120 on Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset

Razer via Amazon

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is a heavy-duty piece of gaming equipment. It includes support for Razer HyperSense, which offers haptic feedback in the form of vibrations for better immersion. It sounds great, with a sleek profile, large ear cups with thick padding, and comfortable headband for long wear sessions. Most importantly, they offer great sound with punchy bass and clear voices, so you'll be able to tell exactly where your teammates are coming from in your favorite games.

This 4.1-star-rated headset is 60% off at Amazon now.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset, $80 (reduced from $200)

Save $60 on Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard

Razer via Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard is $80, which is 43% off its normal price of $140. It's a sleek, full-sized keyboard with excellent ergonomics, a wrist rest, and two incline settings. It also includes full RGB backlighting with customizable keys. Each individual key can be altered with the included Razer Synapse 3 software. Its clicky keys have a tactile feel that are quick, light, and responsive, perfect for use with first-person shooters and much more. It's a sturdy piece of equipment that you can come back to year after year.

Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard, $80 (reduced from $140)

Save $95 on Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

Razer via Amazon

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse features the brand's low-latency HyperSpeed technology, which claims to be 25% faster than competing mice. The buttons don't have mechanical switches -- they use light beam-based actuation for a 3x faster response. Features 11 programmable buttons and up to 100 hours of battery life. Includes a RGB charing dock.

Previously $170, you can score this 4.6-star-rated gaming mouse on Amazon for just $75, a savings of 56%.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse with dock, $75 (reduced from $170)

