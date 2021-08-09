5 pizza ovens for indoors or outdoors or anywhere

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This Ooni Koda 16 gas-powered pizza oven can bake 16-inch pizzas in only 60 seconds. Ooni

There's nothing tastier than a fresh, made-from-scratch pizza. But to make your own at home, it helps to have the right tools -- a high-quality pizza oven, for starters. Sure, pizza from the oven is nice, but for a restaurant-quality pizza pie, temperatures of 700 degrees Fahrenheit and higher are required. And a regular oven won't impart the unique taste of wood-fired pizza oven to your favorite pizza recipe.

Below, you'll find great pizza ovens from Betty Crocker, Presto, Breville and Ooni that fit into a wide range of budgets. Some make tasty pies on the kitchen counter, and some portable high-temperature pizza ovens make restaurant-quality pizza outside.

Betty Crocker pizza maker

Betty Crocker via Amazon

This affordable option won't reach the high temperatures of a wood-fired pizza oven, but it will bake a 12-inch pizza without a traditional oven. You can put fresh dough or even frozen pizza into it. It's currently 49% off on Amazon.

Breville Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven

Breville

This countertop oven can hit up to 750 degrees and cook a wood fired-style pizza in two minutes. It replicates the type of heat generated by a brick oven, as well as the ideal baking environment for seven types of pizza pies, including New York, pan, thin-crust and frozen pizzas.

Ooni Fyra 12 wood-pellet pizza oven

Ooni

Get that authentic wood-fired flavor with this wood pellet Ooni pizza oven. It reaches temperatures of up to 950 degrees, creating stone-baked, 12-inch pizzas in as little as 60 seconds (though it takes about 15 minutes to warm up). And at just 22 pounds, it's highly portable.

Presto Pizzazz Plus rotating oven

Presto via Amazon

This non-stick countertop pizza oven has a rotating tray that ensures even baking. It cooks from both the top and bottom, and features a timer that automatically turns the oven off when your 12-inch pizza is ready. It won't reach extremely high temps, but it's a fun way of watching pizza cook and a good alternative for a regular oven.

Ooni Koda 16 gas-powered pizza oven

Ooni

Like the Ooni Fyra, the Ooni Koda 16 pizza oven reaches temperatures of up to 950 degrees and can cook stone-baked pizzas in only 60 seconds (it takes about 20 minutes to warm up). It makes the largest pizzas of all the options here, however -- up to 16 inches. This outdoor pizza oven has an L-shaped flame, so you only need to turn your pizza once.

Related content from CBS Essentials