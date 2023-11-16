Peloton Black Friday sale: Save up to $500 on the bestselling stationary bike

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Peloton exercise bikes are notoriously pricey, but the CBS Shopping experts have found a great early Black Friday deals on the workout bike two models. If you've been putting off investing in a Peloton for your home gym, this is a great opportunity to score one at a major discount. Peloton bikes are currently up to $500 off at Amazon.

Why do people love Peloton bikes? You can clip into a Peloton bike for a cycling workout like no other. People swear by their classes led by beloved trainers, available via the $44 per month Peloton All-Access membership. The membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content through the Peloton app. There are even classes you can take when you're not using the bike, such as yoga and meditation.

Keep reading to shop the best Black Friday 2023 deals on Peloton bikes.

Save $350 on the Peloton Bike

The high-tech and small-space-friendly Peloton bike features a resistance knob for manual control, a stereo speaker system, an adjustable 22-inch touchscreen, a USB micro port, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and volume buttons.

The Peloton bike pairs with your Apple Watch, so you can track your workout metrics during classes. It can track what muscles you've used in recent classes, so you can be sure you're targeting all your key groups on a weekly or monthly basis.

"I was never into fitness before, but Peloton has completely changed me," a verified Amazon buyer says. "I truly enjoy working out now and look forward to it. The bike is easy to use, and there is a variety of classes to choose from -- something for everyone!"

The original Peloton bike is on sale now for $1,095. That's $350 off its regular list price of $1,445.

Why we like the Peloton bike:

When used with a Peloton membership, riders can access tons of different workout classes live or on-demand.

Reviewers report that the bike is easy to assemble.

The Peloton bike is compact enough for small spaces.

Save $500 on the Peloton Bike+

Peloton via Amazon

The upgraded Peloton Bike+ is on sale for $500 off at Amazon. It features a larger 24-inch anti-reflection rotating touchscreen display and an enhanced four-channel speaker system.

When used with a Peloton membership, riders can access tons of different workout classes live or on-demand.

It regularly retails for $2,495, but you can score one for $500 off during Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

