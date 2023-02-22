The best exercise bikes in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Stationary bikes are a home gym essential, and there's a reason indoor cycling is so popular. It boosts cardio fitness, is low-impact, can burn body fat, can strengthen your lower body and is a safer workout than riding a road bike.

Top products in this article

Peloton bike, $1,445

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $643

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (22" screen), $1,500

How to choose the best exercise bike for you

There are a lot of factors to consider when you're buying a new exercise bike for your home gym in 2023. How big of a space do you have? What's your budget? What are you looking for in a home fitness routine? Are you concerned about safety features? Do you want to commit to the high price of a Peloton? We've broken down bikes from Peloton and more popular exercise bike brands for you below so that you can choose the best exercise bike for you.

What are the different kinds of indoor exercise bikes?

Smart bikes come with personal training programs and interactive screens to provide the user a unique, customizable home fitness program. While smart bikes tend to cost more than other types of exercise bikes, users are loyal to them for their superior builds, extensive fitness programs, and seats and pedals that often make it easier and more comfortable to ride. It's a good investment for people who want to make a long-term commitment to their health and want variety in their exercise routines.

Then there are budget indoor exercise bikes. These are ideal for those who may have less space, want to spend less on an indoor exercise bike or want less of a commitment while they decide if they even like indoor cycling.

The 9 best exercise bikes for your home gym

Shop the best stationary bikes of 2023 below for all budgets and needs.

Peloton bike

Peloton

Clip into a Peloton stationary bike for an indoor cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals; a resistance knob for manual control; a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power; a 10-point multitouch touchscreen; a USB micro port; a 3.5mm headphone jack; Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity; a 5MP front-facing camera; a built-in microphone and volume buttons.

Purchase a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) to access Peloton content on your bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content, available on your new bike and through the Peloton app.

Peloton bike, $1,445

Schwinn Fitness IC3

Walmart

Go for an indoor cycle on this Schwinn exercise bike with a tablet holder. It has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. You can also use it with the Peloton app, if you'd like a similar indoor cycling experience at a more affordable price point.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $643

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary exercise bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. It has a water-bottle holder, and there are wheels on the bike, so it can be easily moved after your workout.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $200 after coupon (reduced from $260)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt-drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water-bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this exercise bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $314 (reduced from $399)

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

Amazon

This exercise bike comes with a 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus two three-pound dumbbells. It has silent magnetic resistance, Bluetooth connectivity and 24 digital resistance levels.

A 30-day iFIT family app membership is included, offering live, studio and global workouts when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each indoor cycling workout.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (22" screen), $1,500

Echelon EX3 Connect bike

Echelon

The best workout routines are often diverse workout routines. To that end, simply flip around the device holder on this Echelon EX3 model, and see more than 2,000 additional off-the-bike workouts. Note that a tablet is not included, a factor that likely contributes to this stationary bike's more affordable price point. It has 32 levels of silent, magnetic resistance, and you can pick between solid black, black with red detailing and white color options.

This exercise bike also has its own app offering live and on-demand classes and scenic, indoor cycling rides. The Echelon EX3 comes with a free 30-day trial and costs $40 per month after that. One subscription accommodates up to five users, which allows for competition between family members and friends.

Echelon EX3 Connect bike, $800

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15

Amazon

The less expensive Echelon EX-15 stationary bike is another great option for indoor cycling. While the exercise bike offers connectivity to the Echelon workout app and comes with a 30-day membership, you'll need to provide your own tablet. It offers 32 levels of resistance.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15, $500

Pro-Form Carbon CX

While a tablet is not included with your purchase of this affordable spin bike, this model does come with two three-pound dumbbells for cross-training workouts, and it has transport wheels, which makes it ideal for moving in small spaces.

This exercise bike offers a one-year free subscription to its app (a $468 value), which includes thousands of indoor cycling workouts. The trainers in the app control the Pro-Form Carbon CX's resistance during a workout. The Pro-Form Carbon CX is available for $599, or $16 per month.

Pro-Form Carbon CX, $599

Bowflex C6 bike

Bowflex

Go for an indoor cycle on this stationary bike, which boasts 100 magnetic resistance levels and comes with two three-pound dumbbells in easy-to-reach cradles. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heartrate armband monitor. Note that it doesn't come with a tablet.

A six-month free trial of the JRNY workout app (worth $20 per month) is included in your purchase of this fitness bike. The app offers real-time coaching, virtual destinations and on-demand indoor cycling workout classes.

Bowflex C6 bike, $799 (reduced from $999)

Related content from CBS Essentials