How to shop for running shoes if you're a beginner

Since they (quite literally) carry you to the finish line -- be it chalked on the road for a marathon or a number on your treadmill display -- your shoes are an important part of your running getup. Possibly the most important, so knowing what to look for when you shop for running shoes is an essential for beginners.

If you're new to this whole running thing, you'd be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed by all the options out there. Are those features marketed by brands like Nike and Adidas that prioritize next-level comfort really important? Do you need different running shoes for the outdoors than you do a good treadmill workout?

We answer these questions and more below with our shopping guide that's perfect for beginners in need of that ideal pair of running shoes. So read on, try on, lace up, and get ready to kickstart your running career.

How -- and why -- your running shoes should fit

If you take away one thing from our guide... it should be a new pair of running shoes. But in all seriousness, your biggest takeaway should be to prioritize shoes that fit comfortably first and foremost. Increased footwear comfort has been linked in medical studies to better running performance. If you're already a runner, you may call this running economy, but either way, it's just how your body holds up during a run. This includes how much energy you use, how quickly you might run out of breath, and generally how you feel during and after exercising: important stuff.

But a good pair of running shoes that fit well won't just help you feel better -- it will also help to reduce the risk of discomfort or even injury.

"Some of the most common running injuries that can arise from improper footwear include: plantar fasciitis, ankle sprains, shin splints, [hip, knee, or ankle] pain, back issues, and imbalances," says Andrew Blakey, a personal trainer and director of Your Future Fitness.

"The list goes on, which is why it's so crucial to ensure you select the shoe style that's appropriate for you and your body mechanics," Blakey says.

Beginner's tips to shop for running shoes

You know the why, now let's get into the how of it all. This beginner's guide will walk (or run) you through some of the most important things to know about shopping for the ideal pair of running shoes.

1. Never settle for anything but a perfect fit: How to know

You'll find that comfort and fit are two of the most important parts of finding the right pair of running shoes. Anything less will only set you back in the long run.

"Shoes that are too tight or too loose won't provide the necessary support and comfort," Alvarez says. "Shoes that are too small may cause blisters, bunions, and other foot injuries. Shoes that are too large, on the other hand, may lack the necessary stability and cushioning."

Look for something that promises a snug fit. Details like a mesh upper that adds breathability, in addition to conforming to your foot shape, are good to look for.

If you know your shoe size, keep your eye out for size charts when comparing running shoes. If you're unsure of your exact size or have dealt with discomfort in the past from shoes that don't fit, fret not; one 2018 study found that more than 60% of people may be walking around in shoes that simply aren't the right fit.

If you want a second opinion on the number printed on those old shoes you've been wearing forever, there's an easy at-home trick you can try.

First, tape a piece of paper down to the floor. Place your foot flat on the paper and carefully trace an outline all the way around. Then, use a ruler to draw straight lines connected to the outline, making a box. Lastly, measure the length, width, and use those numbers to find your foot on a sizing chart.

This can give you a good idea of what to look for in running shoes, size-wise, but we recommend speaking to a podiatrist if you're still unsure.

2. Think about terrain

The great thing about running as a sport or form of exercise is that you can do it anywhere. Well, not anywhere, but just about. Sure, there are outdoor and indoor running tracks to seek out, but you can also run on park trails, roads and sidewalks around town, or just stay home and work up a sweat on the treadmill.

"Different terrains call for different types of shoes," says Dr. Gregory Alvarez, a podiatrist at the Ankle and Foot Centers of America.

"If you plan on running on roads or trails with uneven surfaces, look for shoes with rubber outsoles that provide good grip and traction. If you're an avid trail runner, look for shoes that are designed specifically for off-road running," Alvarez says.

Going for a run outdoors means exposing yourself -- and your shoes -- to a more unforgiving experience, according to Blakey.

"This means you may want additional padding or a softer shoe [for the outdoors] in order to absorb some of these additional forces," Blakey says.

Look for gel or foam padding that will soften your run if you're routinely outside. Durability is also an important feature, so look for strong rubber outsoles that will last.

3. Features that matter most: Heel lift and arch support

"The height of the heel-toe drop -- also known as heel lift -- can affect your gait and your body's ability to move more efficiently while running," Alvarez says. "Generally, a higher heel-toe drop is better for people who supinate and a lower one is better for those who overpronate."

Overpronation or under-pronation, or supination, occur when your foot rolls too far outward or inward, as you walk. Heel lift can be important for comfort depending on your running style.

Good arch support is another thing you should focus on while shopping for running shoes.

"Arch support is essential for . . . providing the necessary stability while running," Alvarez says. "If you have flat feet or high arches, look for shoes with extra arch support that provides good cushioning and shock absorption."

4. Go lightweight

You may wonder if a heavier running shoe would be worth it for strength training. But that's not the case when it comes to running shoes. In fact, one 2020 study found adding weight to your shoe can have a negative impact on your overall running economy.

"Choose a lightweight shoe," Alvarez says. "Heavier shoes can cause fatigue and make it harder to run efficiently, so opt for a lightweight model that won't weigh you down."

Wearing something lighter can help you to feel more energized during runs. The streamlined designs of even the most budget-friendly running shoes are meant to reduce fatigue and increase speed.

5. Don't ignore good cushioning

Last but certainly not least, look for running shoes with ample cushioning to keep you comfortable as you move. Whether you're hitting the rubberized ground of a long running track or jumping on the treadmill for shorter workouts, you want something well-padded that matches your foot type.

"Good cushioning is essential for providing the necessary shock absorption when running, especially if you have high arches or flat feet," Alvarez says about running shoes with cushioned support. "Look for shoes with supportive midsoles and extra cushioning to reduce your risk of injury."

When shopping for running shoes, it's common to come across patented tech marketed as providing a high level of comfort. Things like the "DNA Loft v2" cushioning found in the Brooks Ghost 15 running shoe (starting at $99) and Nike's foam "Nike React" technology (found in running shoes like the Nike Pegasus 40 SE which is priced starting at $130) are worth your attention.

These specially designed features are all about providing cushioned comfort. They're also likely built upon previous versions and designs with older shoe styles.

Treadmills vs. outdoor running: Do you need different kicks?

"While you can wear the same shoe for both running inside on a treadmill as you could outside, there are some additional things you may want to take into consideration when determining if you'd like to use the same shoe for both," Blakey says.

One of those key points is the difference in terrain. The outdoors can be a lot more unpredictable, with uneven terrain and hidden little hazards like stones or jagged bits of asphalt that can wear down your shoes.

Blakey listed traction and toughness alongside terrain as the three factors that matter most when comparing outdoor tracks and paths to your treadmill.

"Running outside typically involves running on surfaces that may be wet or slippery which could require additional tread on the bottom of your shoe in order to stay safe and keep your footing," Alvarez says.

"Given the unforgiving nature of running outside (pun intended), you're also going to wear out your shoes much more quickly than running inside, which is why you may want to consider a shoe that's either made with higher quality materials or choose to replace your shoes more often," Blakey says.

And how often is more often?

"Running shoes can typically last between 300 [and] 500 miles according to Runners World but if you're running outside, you can expect it to be on the sooner side," Blakey says. "If you're running inside, you may be able to get an extra 100 miles out of them."

What went into our running shoe shopping guide for beginners

Expert recommendations: We let the experts on running shoes guide us down the path of helpful accuracy when putting this beginner's guide together.

We let the experts on running shoes guide us down the path of helpful accuracy when putting this beginner's guide together. Scientific research: Science is anything but static or set in stone, so we made sure to back up our research with relevant studies related to the science of running.

Science is anything but static or set in stone, so we made sure to back up our research with relevant studies related to the science of running. Your needs: We focused on the different needs that newcomers to the world of running shoes might prioritize, from where you choose to run to how your body does the running, to make sure nobody feels left out.

