After-workout recovery isn't only for the pros. Try compression recovery boots to reduce pain, decrease muscle fatigue and more. CBS Sports writer Meredith Gordon reports that athletes including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Lindsey Vonn are all fans of these futuristic-looking boots that can help improve blood circulation in the legs and lower extremities.

Because they may help reduce muscle fatigue, aid in lymphatic drainage and promote relaxation, compression recovery boots can be quite the splurge. We researched the best compression recovery boots and rounded up our favorite recommendations from Therabody and Hyperice. These compression recovery boots may help you relax after a workout by increasing circulation, reducing swelling and increasing blood flow.

The best compression recovery boots for after your workouts

Shop the Therabody RecoveryAir PRO, Hyperice Normatec 3 and more ahead.

LeBron James is a fan of the Hyperice Normatec 3.

The Hyperice Normatec 3 use seven compression levels and a pulse technology to get results. They're lightweight and feature Bluetooth connectivity that unlocks even more features.

These compression recovery boots are on sale now at $699, reduced from $799.

Why we like the Hyperice Normatec 3:

Seven compression levels deliver customized pressure based on your needs.

Five overlapping zones can provide a full leg massage or targeted recovery.

Minimal setup is required, so you can just zip up and turn them on.

The Therabody RecoveryAir Pro are fully customizable. You can customize their timing, pressure settings and zones via the Therabody app.

When you buy these 4.3-star-rated boots, you'll receive a RecoveryAir Pro pump, two medium compression boots, a blocker plug, a DC power adapter, a pump pouch and a boots pouch. The boots' seamless interior won't trap excess moisture, keeping things hygienic.

Why we like the Therabody RecoveryAir Pro:

You can adjust pressure, inflation cycles and time to create (and save) your own custom recovery routines.

Something not feeling right? You can independently adjust pressure in different zones.

The boots' internal chamber design makes these easy to clean.

The Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots are battery-powered, so they don't need to be plugged in. Choose from four time interval options and four pressure settings. One-touch adjustment settings are available via the Therabdody app.

When you order this item, you'll receive two compression boots with integrated pumps, a charger and a carrying pouch.

This set comes in four sizes. They're currently $799, reduced from $899.

Why we like the Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots:

Their fully wireless design has no hoses or separate controls.

A long battery life gives you multiple recovery massages out of a single charge.

Choose your own pressure settings or pick from four preset routines.

These battery-powered recovery boots are made specifically for your calves. You can even use them while standing.

Since they're smaller, these boots are easy to take on the go. The Hyperice Normatec Go Calf are TSA-approved, so you can even wear them on flights to help increase your blood flow.

Control these compression recovery boots via the Hyperice app. Choose from seven levels of compression for a customized experience.

These boots are the most affordable option on this list.

Why we like the Hyperice Normatec Go Calf:

Their compact design is great for traveling.

Their convenient, portable design has no hoses or separate controls to deal with.

They're a budget-friendly compression boot option.

