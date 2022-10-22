Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale is now offering even more savings on household essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking to save big on household essentials in bulk, Amazon offers great bulk-quantity prices on products you buy all the time, from baby wipes to kitchen trash bags to olive oil. Now, Amazon is sweetening the savings for Prime Members with a terrific promotion that keeps more money in your pocket while allowing you to stock up on essentials (without having to weather the storm of a members-only warehouse club). Phew.

The Amazon Stock Up and Save sale is offering Prime members an additional 20% discount on many home goods when you spend $50 or more. Stretch your money further without the hassle and crowds of in-person shopping at a warehouse club.

Best Amazon Stock Up and Save deals

Below are some of our favorite deals at the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale. These already price-reduced items are discounted an additional 20% off when you spend $50 in total.

With so many deals included in the sale, it's easy to mix and match to hit the $50 minimum. Some of our top picks are below, most of which are rated 4.5 stars or higher. Prices reflect the 20% savings.

Your 20% Stock Up and Save discount will be reflected at checkout. The discount will be applied to Stock Up and Save eligible items only. Stock Up and Save is a limited-time offer and available to Prime members only. You can save up to $100 per eligible order. Offer is not applicable to Subscribe and Save orders.

Amazon Basics cotton swabs



Amazon Basics Store

This four pack contains 2,000 cotton swabs in total. Right now, you can score this 4.7-star-rated personal hygiene essential for just $7 after your Stock Up and Save discount.

Solimo sport sunscreen lotion

Solimo via Amazon

Sunscreen isn't seasonal. Protect your skin year-round with this eight-ounce bottle of Solimo SPF 30 sport sunscreen. This sunscreen lotion is water-resistant and offers UVA and UVB protection. This sunscreen is just $2 per bottle with the Amazon Stock up and Save sale.

Amazon Elements baby wipes

Amazon Elements

Amazon Elements baby wipes are pediatrician-tested. These 4.7-star-rated wipes are free from fragrance, alcohol, dyes, parabens and phthalates.

These already discounted wipes are even further marked down during Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale, now $18 (reduced from $21).

Happy Belly granulated garlic

Happy Belly via Amazon

Do you like to season pizzas, pastas, veggies and meat with garlic? Season to your heart's content with this 1.5-pound canister of granulated garlic.

"If you like garlic and cook with garlic and don't have time for peeling fresh, this is a great option. I have bought this large volume of garlic in some local supermarkets but in all truth, this is cheaper per ounce," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the seasoning.

Amazon Basics fine point tip permanent markers



Amazon Basics

This pack of fine-point, non-toxic markers includes 24 colors. The 4.6-star-rated writing and drawing tools are quick-drying, waterproof, smear-proof and fade resistant. This pen set is now $11 at Amazon (reduced from $13).

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper

Amazon Basic Care Store

This pack of 30 rolls of toilet paper is discounted by 20% when you shop Amazon Stock Up and Save. It's rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers.

You can even use Alexa to place your next order. Just say, "Alexa, reorder Amazon Basics toilet paper." Now at sale for $21 (reduced from $25).

What is the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

The Amazon Stock Up and Save sale is a limited-time offer that's exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sale unlocks an extra 20% discount on top-rated bulk pantry essentials, must-have personal care and home goods when you spend $50 or more. Amazon Prime members don't need a coupon code to access this deal.

The program automatically unlocks the discount on Stock Up and Save items in your cart once your cart reaches $50 worth of eligible items. Since there's such a wide variety of items included in the sale, it's easy to find enough household essentials and tasty treats on Amazon to access the 20% off bonus.

But hurry, this exclusive Amazon Prime discount program is a limited-time offer.

Why the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale is better than a warehouse club membership

You don't need to pay for a separate warehouse club membership to save money on bulk essentials if you're an Amazon Prime Member. You can start shopping the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale today -- it's like shopping a warehouse store, only better.

The Amazon sale is only for Prime members only. So if you're not a Prime member and you want to shop the sale, you need to become one first. You get get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime so you can shop the sale risk-free. After the 30 days, Amazon Prime members can pay for the membership monthly ($14.99 per month) or annually ($139 per year). Prime members can cancel at any time.

Another reason the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale has the edge over warehouse stores: You can shop bulk groceries without leaving your house or paying for delivery.

Sometimes a trip to the store is just inconvenient. This Amazon Prime member exclusive sale is a great option if you're trying to save money on gas, avoid cold and flu season, or simply can't make time to drive to a store.

Everything included in the Amazon sale ships in two days for free. Warehouse clubs offer free shipping too, but they often charge more for household staples online than in store to make up for that. All considered, it's hard to beat Amazon's Stock Up and Save deals.

All eligible items are listed on Amazon's Stock Up and Save store. Some of the Amazon brands on sale include: Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, Presto!, WAG, Wonder Bound, Amazon Elements and more.

