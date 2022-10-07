Amazon Prime Early Access Sale last chance: The best kitchen appliance deals from Keurig, Instant Pot and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight. But there are still plenty of deals to be found from KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Ninja, Keurig and more top brands.

Keep reading to see how you can shop the most impressive October Prime Day kitchen appliance discounts before the sale ends.

This is your last chance to shop the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The Amazon fall savings event includes a wide variety of must-have kitchen gadgets. Get these deals while you still can -- the sale ends tonight!

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

Instant Pod: $160

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pod espresso and coffee maker has a 4.2-star rating and many positive reviews, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Instant Pot device. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way).

I wasn't sure I was going to use all the settings (cold froth, latte, cappuccino, and just warm) but the warming setting is great for warming up teas, tea concentrate, coffee or coffee concentrate. It's an easy way to make a chai lattes, pumpkin spice milk (yes, it's awesome thank me later), turmeric milk, cold brew whatever. Great product and especially for the price and the space it takes up."

Instant Pod, $160 (regularly $230)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350

KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $260

KitchenAid Store via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.

It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.

This KitchenAid device is majorly discounted during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sales event.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 (regularly $380)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart): $119

Instant Pot via Amazon

The 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro is on sale right now on Amazon. A 6-quart model is also on sale on Amazon.

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $119 (reduced from $190)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $110

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.8-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $110 (regularly $189)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $120



Amazon

One of Ninja's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $120 (reduced from $140)

Ninja professional blender: $80

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

