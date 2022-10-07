The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets on sale now. Check out these great deals on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets and Amazon Fire tablets.

Amazon is also already discounting a number of bestselling tablets ahead of the Prime Early Access event. You can shop budget-friendly options like the Amazon Fire 7 or pick out a multi-purpose tablet like the Apple iPad Pro. Treat yourself to a new device for streaming, studying or drawing. Tablets also make great gifts for the holidays.

Keep reading to find the best Apple deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II. Make sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score even more deals during the sales event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Best tablet deals

Find top-rated tablets from your favorite tech brands on sale now.

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $459

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $459 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wider range of inventory -- and a good deal -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)

Apple iPad Pro 5

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $945



Samsung

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for yourself or someone on your holiday list. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $945 (reduced from $992)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB): $632

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $632 (reduced from $780)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $160

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Amazon for $160, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $230)

Fire 7 tablet: $60 and up



Amazon

Use this 7-inch touchscreen tablet to read, browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and more. The tablet includes Alexa voice assistant.

The Amazon Fire 7 is currently on sale for $60 on Amazon, making it one of the most budget-friendly options on this list.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB, ad-free (2022 release), $60 (reduced from $75)

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 32GB, ad-free (2022 release), $80 (reduced from 95)

