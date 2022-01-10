The top 10 best-selling health, fitness and dieting books on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your New Year's resolution is the classic one -- to improve your health -- you may be eyeing the fitness and dieting book section on Amazon. The 2021 Global Nutrition Report says that almost half of humanity is eating too much or too little, and that a quarter of all deaths among adults are attributable to poor diet.

But which diet book should you try? There are endless approaches to better eating, from Whole30 to the Mediterranean diet. And what about exercising? CBS Essentials has combed through the best-selling diet books on Amazon to get you started. Find the right fit for you and your 2022 health goals ahead.

"The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom" by Melissa Hartwig Urban and Dallas Hartwig

Whole30 is a 30-day elimination diet for identifying food sensitivities. This book by Melissa Hartwig Urban, the co-founder and CEO of Whole30, and Dallas Hartwig, a sports nutritionist, prepares you for the Whole30 program and offers a month's worth of recipes.

"[My fiance and I] feel better, we have a new confidence about getting dressed in the morning and we're more fit than in years, mostly because we have the energy to do more," reviewer Isadora A. says. "The amazing thing is that you will not feel hungry if you hang in there and consistently prepare foods as per the cookbook/menus."

"The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom" by Melissa Hartwig Urban and Dallas Hartwig, $15

"The 40-Day Sugar Fast: Where Physical Detox Meets Spiritual Transformation" by Wendy Speake

If you're interested in a faith-based approach to reducing your sugar intake, try "The 40-Day Sugar Fast."

"Wendy Speake has given us 40 daily devotionals to get us through the 40-day sugar fast," reviewer Jena says. "Each devotional will help you look for ways to seek Jesus instead of the sugar. You will seek satisfaction in our Lord and not in other things."

"The 40-Day Sugar Fast: Where Physical Detox Meets Spiritual Transformation" by Wendy Speake, $8.73

"Rezoom: The Powerful Reframe to End the Crash-and-Burn Cycle of Food Addiction" by Dr. Susan Peirce Thompson

If you struggle with yo-yo dieting, pick up "Rezoom" by associate professor of brain and cognitive sciences Susan Peirce Thompson. This book offers steps to overcome food addiction and achieve sustainable weight loss.

"If you are struggling with food, this might just be the book that shifts that for you," reviewer M C Lehr says. "The approach comes from all angles. If you are ready for an honest exploration of how you approach food, this is it!"

"Rezoom: The Powerful Reframe to End the Crash-and-Burn Cycle of Food Addiction" by Dr. Susan Peirce Thompson

"Instant Loss on a Budget: Super-Affordable Recipes for the Health-Conscious Cook" by Brittany Williams

This book, for people looking to lose weight on a budget, is written by Brittany Williams, who went through a dramatic, 125-pound weight loss. Check out 125 of her gluten- and dairy-free recipes, all of which cost less than $10 to make.

"She takes the time to explain bits about the recipes, about changing your eating habits and not doing it all at once or you will break the bank," reviewer Alison K says.

"Instant Loss on a Budget: Super-Affordable Recipes for the Health-Conscious Cook" by Brittany Williams, $13

"The Defined Dish: Whole30 Endorsed, Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes" by Alex Snodgrass

If you're looking for more Whole30 recipes, pick up this cookbook by Alex Snodgrass of thedefineddish.com. It's a cookbook you can use after completing Whole30, when you're looking to reintroduce ingredients such as yogurt, legumes and more. It also includes gluten-free, dairy-free and grain-free recipes.

"After completing the Whole 30 program, this cookbook will give you lots of great recipes and ideas on how to continue to succeed along quite happily with the clean and delicious eating," reviewer Linda Galella says. "Many of the recipes are leaning toward the author's Italian roots, but there are plenty of different interests to suit any palate as the chapters denote."

"The Defined Dish: Whole30 Endorsed, Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes" by Alex Snodgrass, $15

"The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer" by Gina Homolka

Did you receive an air fryer over the holidays? Make the best use of it with this air fryer cookbook by the creator of the blog skinnytaste.com. It offers a healthier alternative to deep frying. There are recipes for varying dietary needs, as well as nutritional information for each.

"Skinnytaste dinners/lunches (along with moderate exercise two to three times a week) has helped my husband and I lose a combined weight of 98 pounds so far this past year!" reviewer Jezana says. "We are forever grateful and will continue to cook her awesome recipes which are rarely disappointing!"

"The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer" by Gina Homolka, $14

"Step-Training Workout: Quick and Effective Workouts for the Whole Body" by Sofia Sjöström Stahl

Skip the expensive gym membership with this book on using stairs for exercise. This book, by health blogger Sofia Sjostrom Stahl, includes 60 exercises to try.

"Great workouts with clear instructions and accompanying photos," reviewer Cynthia Macalister says.

"Step-Training Workout: Quick and Effective Workouts for the Whole Body" by Sofia Sjöström Stahl, $13

"The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet" by Jen Fisch

If you're interested in trying the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet, pick up this cookbook by ketointhecity.com blogger Jen Fisch. It makes sticking to keto simple with easy, five-ingredient recipes, plus gives you an overview of how to follow the popular diet.

"I like that the author often includes the brand names of certain key ingredients that she uses, and that takes some of the stress out of grocery shopping," reviewer LaLa says. "For instance, I don't want to be standing in the grocery store and reviewing the nutrition facts on every pizza sauce in the store to try to find the lowest carb one."

"The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet" by Jen Fisch, $6.76

"The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 101 Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Lifelong Health" by Serena Ball and Deanna Segrave-Daly

Get into the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet with this cookbook, full of 30-minute recipes by dietitian-nutritionists Serena Ball and Deanna Segrave-Daly. Plus, learn how to follow the diet, and all about its health benefits.

"One thing I love is that because the recipes are uncomplicated, making a recipe the second time can almost be done from memory, which saves even more time," reviewer Wendy Fetterolf says. "I personally hate the word diet. Don't think that you are buying a diet book if you buy this one -- it's just a healthy way to eat, which is what we should be doing every day anyway!"

"The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 101 Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Lifelong Health" by Serena Ball and Deanna Segrave-Daly, $12

"The Blue Zones Challenge: A 4-Week Plan for a Longer, Better Life" by Dan Buettner

This is a four-week guide to following the Blue Zones lifestyle. The Blue Zones are locations around the world where people consistently live to 100, and this book, by journalist Dan Buettner, teaches you how to live your life the way the centenarians do. After four weeks, you'll have a foundation to follow these principles for the rest of the year as well.

"The writing style is very motivating, and I liked that he covered the topic of social health and loneliness, as this isn't a subject that is often discussed when it comes to fitness and overall health," reviewer C says.

"The Blue Zones Challenge: A 4-Week Plan for a Longer, Better Life" by Dan Buettner, $14

