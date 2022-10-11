Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals on treadmills at the surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Prime Early Access Sale is on, which means there are already great deals to be found on treadmills now at Amazon. Here are our top sale picks during Amazon's Prime Day-like early Black Friday sale.

The best part? You don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to get most of these deals.

Top products in this article:

See all early Black Friday deals at Amazon: Prime Early Access Sale

Best high-weight capacity treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Best budget-friendly treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $158 (reduced from $200)

Best folding treadmill: Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $340 (reduced from $500)

From pricey, high-tech options to a totally manual, non-electric treadmill, there's a treadmill for every type of runner (or walker) on our list during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Looking for a way to get your steps in on busy work days? Remote workers might want to try a quiet walking treadmill with foldable handrails. Or want something a little more fun? Then check out the pink treadmill on our rundown. All of our recommendations boast Amazon user ratings of at least 4 stars (out of 5).

The best treadmill deals on Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale

Here are our picks for the best treadmill deals on Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. And don't forget to shop the Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 through 12.

Echelon Stride Treadmill: $1,105

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Those who want live classes

This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20" x 55" deck, a 10% max incline and a max speed of 12 mph. Heart rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars. Includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.

This is a Prime Early Access Sale deal, so you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get it.

Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,105 (reduced from $1,300)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $550

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Treadmill newbies

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon!

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill: $340

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Remote workers

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $340 (reduced from $500)

Goplus pink folding treadmill: $300

Amazon

Best treadmill for: The person with a short stride -- and lots of style

Looking for another treadmill option that comes in colors other than black and, well, black? This small, pink folding treadmill from Goplus reaches speeds up to 6.5 mph, has a built-in phone holder and multi-function LED display.

The weight capacity of this treadmill is 220 pounds. Since this folding treadmill is smaller than average, it might not be a great match for tall individuals -- or someone with a longer stride.

One big plus about this treadmill: On Amazon, reviewers say the treadmill requires little assembly.

Goplus pink folding treadmill, $300 (reduced from $400)

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill: $158

Amazon

Best treadmill for: The budget-minded jogger

This manual, no-frills walking treadmill is lightweight and compact, making it great for working out in small spaces. Intended for power walking or light jogging, the SF-T1407M foldable treadmill requires no electricity. That's because you, and only you, supply the power.

This treadmill is fixed on a 13.5% incline, and can handle weight up to 220 pounds.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $158 (reduced from $200)

GoYouth 2 in 1 under desk electric treadmill: $360

GoYouth Store via Amazon

Best treadmill for: Those who work at a desk

Still working from home? Get your steps in even while you work with this under desk electric treadmill. The already discounted walking treadmill includes a coupon for an extra $30 off.

GoYouth 2 in 1 under desk electric treadmill, $360 after coupon (regularly $470)

SereneLife smart electric folding treadmill: $289

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Small-space dwellers

This affordable folding treadmill for small spaces has an LCD display that displays your run time, distance, speed, calories burned and heart rate. It has hand grip sensors for BPM pulse monitoring and an incline feature. Pair it with the FitShow app on your device via Bluetooth to record and review training data, share fitness data on social media and more.

SereneLife smart electric folding treadmill, $289 (reduced from $312)

Runow folding treadmill: $560

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Those who want easy assembly

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $560 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Stationary bikes and cycles are on sale, too

Looking to round out your home gym with an exercise bike? Plenty are on sale at Amazon right now. We found a few on sale when you're willing to buy direct, too.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder, and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $235 after coupon (reduced from $440)

Tablet holder for exercise bikes

Amazon

This particular stationary bike doesn't come with a tablet -- that's part of why it has such a low price point. But you can easily add your own tablet to this bike using an inexpensive tablet mount.

Bike tablet holder, $14 (reduced from $18)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $207 (reduced from $399)

Bowflex C6 bike

Bowflex

This stationary bike has 100 magnetic resistance levels and comes with 3-pound dumbbells in easy-to-reach cradles. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor. Note that it doesn't come with a tablet.

A six-month free trial of the JRNY workout app (worth $20 per month) is included in your purchase of this bike. The app offers real-time coaching, virtual destinations and on-demand classes.

Bowflex C6 bike, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

Best Buy

This bike comes with a 15-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus 3-pound dumbbells. It has silent magnetic resistance and 22 digital resistance levels.

Enjoy an included 12-month iFIT family app membership, offering live, studio and global workouts (a $396 value) when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each workout.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle, $1,156 (reduced from $1,300)

