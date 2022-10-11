The biggest and best deals at the surprise Amazon Prime Day-like event, the Prime Early Access Sale

The biggest and best deals at the surprise Amazon Prime Day-like event, the Prime Early Access Saleget the free app
Attention holiday shoppers: Amazon's early Black Friday sale is officially on! Named the Prime Early Access Sale, the event offers Amazon Prime members the chance to score deals on tablets, deals on Apple products, deals on robot vacuums, deals on small kitchen appliances, deals on TVs and so much more.
The Keurig K-Mini, our favorite coffee maker for gifting, is half price during Amazon's October Black Friday sale
Looking for the perfect gift idea for someone who loves coffee, but doesn't have a lot of space for a coffee maker? The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, a CBS Essentials bestseller, is on sale for $50 off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50 (save $50)
This mini coffee maker is a great option for small kitchens and tiny countertops. Plus, its low price during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale makes its a great gift idea for the holiday.
The 5-inch-wide Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.
The best deal at Amazon's Prime Day-like sale might be the free money you get when you buy Amazon gift cards
Our favorite free money deal is back at Amazon for the Prime Early Access Sale. But don't delay -- the Amazon gift card deal ends when the Prime Early Access Sale does on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Amazon gift card free money deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit
Buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, including the beautiful holiday design above, and you'll get s $10 credit when you use promo code NEWGC2022. (Offer valid for new Amazon gift card purchasers only.) This offer expires Oct. 12.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit
Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit
Want to stack your free money gift card deals? Amazon is also offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time.
Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch 8 during it's early Black Friday sale today
Looking to gift the latest Apple tech this holiday? Amazon is offer $50 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 during its early Black Friday sale. Walmart is offering deals too. Here's what you need to know.
Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at Amazon (save $50)
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options; four colors are available. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)