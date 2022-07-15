Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best shoe deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but it isn't the only big sale in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the general public on July 15, and there are tons of fantastic shoe deals to shop.

Below are some of our top shoe picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, plus everything you need to know about the sale and other can't-miss deals.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale started July 9 for Nordstrom cardmembers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone on July 15, 2022.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31. So even if you don't get early access, you'll have more than two weeks to save big and take advantage of all the great deals.

Here are our picks of the best shoe deals available at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, from popular brands including Ugg, Nike and more.

Best deals on sandals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on these sandals and slides from brands including Ugg, Schutz, Chinese Laundry and more.

Schutz Olly block heel sandal: $80

Nordstrom

Save nearly $40 on these gorgeous block-heeled sandals, available in five colors.

Schutz Olly block heel sandal, $80 (reduced from $118)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Though they aren't included in this year's preview of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, select colors are on sale right now (to everyone, not just Nordstrom cardholders) for a whopping 50% off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Chinese Laundry Theresa platform sandal: $54

Nordstrom

Save $26 on these retro-inspired platform heels, perfect for date night, during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Available in five colors.

Chinese Laundry Theresa platform sandal, $54 (reduced from $80)

Best deals on workout and running shoes during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on Nike and Adidas running shoes during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39: $96

Nordstrom

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983 and continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. The newer version of this beloved model is great for everything from long-distance running on the trail to a quick sprint on the track.

"Some really great updates to a classic shoe. I personally like the new upper and tongue. I feel it's more breathable, even in the black colorway, especially compared to last year" a reviewer wrote.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, $96 and up (reduced from $130)

Adidas Swift Run sneaker: $70

Nordstrom

Save $15 on these everyday sneakers, which feature lightweight cushioning and an '80s-inspired design.

"They are insanely comfortable and light weight. The leopard pattern is super cute and I get stopped all the time by people complimenting how cute they are," one of more than 3000 five-star reviewers wrote.

Adidas Swift Run sneaker, $70 (reduced from $85)

Best deals on boots, loafers and mules during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on Chelsea boots, clogs, loafers, slingbacks and more during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Sam Edelman Connell slingback flat: $48 and up

Nordstrom

Save up to 60% on these delicate and simple slingback flats from Sam Edelman. Available in five colors. The best deal we found was on the ivory color pictured above (although every color is currently on sale).

Sam Edelman Connell slingback flat, $48 and up (reduced from $120 and up)

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot: $70

Caslon via Nordstrom

This water-resistant Chelsea boot comes in five colors. The pull-on-style women's leather boot is reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot, $70 (reduced from $100)

Nisolo Ama woven mule: $145 and up

Nordstrom

This chic woven leather mules feature shock-absorbing cushioning and antimicrobial lining to limit odor. These trendy mules in the pictured brown color are currently $35 off.

Nisolo Ama woven mule $145 and up (reduced from $180)

Bernardo Selma leather loafer: $159

Nordstrom

This fashion-forward loafer is crafted with antiqued leather and a lug bottom for a modern look. The 1.75-inch heel will comfortably elevate your style. The Selma loafer is available in five colors, all of which are on sale during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)

Ugg Judi clog: $94

Nordstrom

Ugg doesn't only make adorable and comfy slippers, slides and boots. This retro-inspired suede clog features signature UGGplush and sheepskin lining, plus classic nailhead detailing for maximum comfort and style.

Ugg Judi clog, $94 (reduced from $140)

Best deals on slippers during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on these popular Ugg slippers.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper, $67

Ugg via Nordstrom

These slide slippers come in five colors and are made of genuine shearling and UGGpure wool. They're reduced from $90 to $67 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper, $67 (reduced from $90)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $60

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in two colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're reduced from $90 to $60 during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $60 (reduced from $90)

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper: $70

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed. These Ugg slippers are reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $70 (reduced from $100)

More of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 deals

Here are our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120



Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Stagg EKG electric kettle: $141



Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle will be on sale for $48 off.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80



Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle: $28



Nordstrom

Stay hydrated this season with this ultra-dependable, wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle. This 16-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24 hours.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $28 (reduced from $38)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $75



Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $75 (reduced from $100)

