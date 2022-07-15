Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 starts today: The best deals you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but it isn't the only big sale to look forward to in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins today for all shoppers (though Nordstrom cardmembers had early access).

Some of the best deals are already selling out, so if you want to shop the big annual summer Nordstrom sale, do it now. Below are some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can still get, plus everything you need to know about the sale.

Top products in this article:

Shop all the deals:

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to everyone on July 15, 2022. It ends on July 31.

Best beauty deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale



The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up new beauty gadgets from Nuface, Dermapore and more. Shop our picks below or check out our comprehensive guide to all the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

T3 Aireluxe hair dryer: $134

Nordstrom

Upgrade your hair dryer with this T3 model. It has a special fan that propels a wider airflow to reduce dry time, helping your hair retain moisture. It comes with four attachments for different looks.

T3 Aireluxe hair dryer, $134 (reduced from $200)

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $64 (sold out)

Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $64 (reduced from $99)

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $49

Nordstrom

Stock up on this top-rated moisturizer by Kiehl's. It features beta carotene (an antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften skin and sesame oil, an emollient. This 33.8-ounce refill container, on sale for $49 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, is a $160 value (compared with the non-refill).

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer, $49 (reduced from $82)

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set: $65 (sold out)

Nordstrom

Try out a new scent this summer with the Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set. It includes three fan-favorite fragrances: AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.), The Noir 29 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.) and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.).

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set, $65

Best Ugg deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on these Ugg slippers, Ugg sling-backs and Ugg slides at Nordstrom.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper, $68

Ugg via Nordstrom

These slide slippers come in five colors and are made of genuine shearling and UGGpure wool. They're reduced from $90 to $68 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper, $68 (reduced from $90)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $60

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in two colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're reduced from $90 to $60 during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $60 (reduced from $90)

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper: $70

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed. These Ugg slippers are reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $70 (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Though they aren't included in this year's preview of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, select colors are on sale right now (to everyone, not just Nordstrom cardholders) for a whopping 50% off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Judi clog: $94

Nordstrom

Ugg doesn't only make adorable and comfy slippers, slides and boots. This retro-inspired suede clog features signature UGGplush and sheepskin lining, plus classic nailhead detailing for maximum comfort and style.

Ugg Judi clog, $94 (reduced from $140)

Best Spanx deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on some of Spanx's most popular styles during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and check out our guide to all the best Spanx deals for even more savings.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $65

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings: $73

Nordstrom

Add a little bit of extra shine to your wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux leather leggings by Spanx. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the glossy version of these popular leggings will be reduced from $110 to $73.

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $73 (reduced from $110)

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort: $48

Nordstrom

Hit the courts, trail, or just lounge around in style with this sweat-wicking, sculpting skort equipped with plenty of pockets for added convenience.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort, $48 (reduced from $72)

More of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 deals

Here are our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39: $96

Nordstrom

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983 and continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. The newer version of this beloved shoe is great for everything from long distance running on the trail to a quick sprint on the track.

"Some really great updates to a classic shoe. I personally like the new upper and tongue. I feel it's more breathable, even in the black colorway, especially compared to last year" a reviewer wrote. "I don't necessarily feel a difference in the additional zoom air pod, but the shoe does feel better underfoot than last year. It just feels easier to run in."

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, $96 and up (reduced from $130)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Bernardo Selma leather loafer: $159

Nordstrom

This fashion-forward loafer is crafted with antiqued leather and a lug bottom for a modern look. The 1.75-inch heel will comfortably elevate your style. The Selma loafer is available in five colors, all of which are on sale during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)

Stagg EKG electric kettle: $141



Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle will be on sale for $48 off.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot: $70

Caslon via Nordstrom

This water-resistant Chelsea boot comes in five colors. The pull-on-style women's leather boot is reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot, $70 (reduced from $100)

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan: $100

Nordstrom

This uber-soft cardigan comes in three neutral hues. Wearing it is like wearing a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this Barefoot Dreams cardigan will be reduced from $148 to $100.

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan, $100 (reduced from $148)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

Beis Weekend travel bag: $68

Nordstrom

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient weekend bag on the go.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Beis Weekend travel bag, $68 (reduced from $98)

Best deals on summer essentials during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on Supergoop sunscreen, workout wear, stylish sandals and more during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48



Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, nongreasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock (or check out these other top-rated sunscreen options for 2022).

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle: $28

Nordstrom

Stay hydrated this season with this ultra-dependable, wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle. This 16-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24 hours.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $28 (reduced from $38)

Schutz Olly block heel sandal: $80

Nordstrom

Save nearly $40 on these gorgeous block-heeled sandals, available in five colors.

Schutz Olly block heel sandal, $80 (reduced from $118)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $75

Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $75 (reduced from $100)

Related content from Essentials:

