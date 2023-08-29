Monos Labor Day sale: Save up to 20% on staff-loved luggage

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monos

Monos is a CBS Essentials reader-loved luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish checked bags, carryon options and more. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality features. The team here at CBS Essentials is a big fan of the brand, and I myself frequently use Monos luggage and travel accessories on my own trips.

If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for upcoming travel, you won't want to miss the Monos sale. The brand is offering up to 20% off top-rated luggage, including the Monos Check-In Large. Many of the top luggage pieces are already on sale, but you'll score extra savings if you use code "LONGWEEKEND" at check-out. Plus, you'll save even more when you bundle two or more luggage pieces.

Keep reading to check out the best deals at the Monos Labor Day sale.

Why we love Monos luggage

Monos luggage is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also durable and lightweight. We recently completed some hands-on testing of the bestselling Monos carry-on and were absolutely thrilled with the quality and ease of use offered by the suitcase. (Trust me, this suitcase is so easy to maneuver and looks absolutely stunning.)

Monos manufactures high-quality, reasonably priced polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer. The product line features multiple carry-on and checked bag options, including a basic suitcase and a "pro" style with a built-in front pocket for tech and a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction. They also boast a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

The suitcases come in a bunch of great colors and boast must-have features, including an effortless telescopic handle, plus lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock.

Best Monos luggage deals at the Monos Labor Day sale

Keep reading to check out the best luggage deals from Monos luggage during the brand's Labor Day sale.

Monos

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

This carry-on is more compact than the other carry-on I own. It measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. I tend to go on a lot of short weekend trips, and this size was great for me for my recent four-day vacation. I like that it's smaller and lightweight, as that makes it easier to roll and lift into an overhead bin or the car.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna says "I found the suitcase incredibly easy to maneuver."

Reviewers also praise the suitcase for how easy it is to roll: "This case rolls so smoothly over many surfaces," an Amazon customer says. "The wheels are placed perfectly to keep balance, no annoying tipping over when packed. The handle raises and lowers with little effort. Even when in the full extended position it feels sturdy unlike some other cases I've tried."

Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos carry-on:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.

It's available in 13 colors.



Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips. Even at its larger size, this suitcase still fits in the overhead bin on most major airlines. Though Monos does advise that it may need to be checked on smaller planes.

"I bought the larger carry on in black and it's a sleek, stylish, good-looking suitcase. It rolls smoothly and spins easily, the handle is solid and you can pack quite a lot in there if you use it well," a reviewer on the Monos website shares.

Choose from 13 carry-on color and print options. Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Plus:

The Carry-On Plus fits more than the standard carry-on, making it better for longer trips.

It's made with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly polycarbonate shell.

It can fit inside of Monos' checked bags for easy storage.

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a 2 to 5 day trip.

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It can keep laptops safe with a dedicated laptop pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Price varies by color. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now. Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the Terrazzo colorway. It's 10% off but you'll save an extra 10% off with the above code.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options.

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

Related content from CBS Essentials

