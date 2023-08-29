Score this bestselling Calpak luggage set for 45% off ahead of Labor Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning an exciting Labor Day vacation? Before you leave, snag this Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle for 45% off -- that's just $299. Calpak is known for affordable luggage that doesn't skimp on quality features and functions. The budget-friendly bags often include features such as multiple compartments, expandable sections, TSA-approved locks and thoughtful organizational elements.

This 4.9-star-rated travel bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes and two pouches. It includes built-in TSA-approved locks, a personal I.D. tag and 360-degree spinner wheels. It comes in four colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move quickly on this deal.

"I bought this bundle for an upcoming trip to Europe. These suitcases are sleek looking, yet lightweight, and the fact that it comes with packing cubes make it a great purchase," a customer on Calpak's website says.

Get it now for $299 (regularly $545).

Why we like the Calpak starter bundle:

It comes with everything you need for travel, including TSA-approved locks and a personal I.D. tag.

You can choose from three colors.

The suitcases can expand up to two inches.

Other top Labor Day luggage deals to shop now

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier.

Olympia via CBS Deals

This three-piece expandable luggage set features spinner wheels that should roll quietly and a locking handle system. It includes an expandable zipper, an interior divider, an additional zip mesh pocket on the interior divider and a buckle tie-belt to secure clothing. The bottom is equipped with a grip handle for carrying.

The set includes a 22-inch expandable carry-on, a 26-inch midsize spinner and a 30-inch expandable large spinner. The luggage pieces can nest together when not in use for easy storage.

Get it now for $200 (regularly $700).

Why we like the Denmark Plus luggage set:

The luggage pieces feature jumbo spinner wheels designed to offer reduced noise and smoother glide.

The suitcases include a buckle tie-belt to secure clothing.

The carry-on features a hidden compartment inside the expandable area for secure storage.

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up," they write.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 49% off on Amazon. Get it now for $102 (regularly $200). It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 carry-on:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.



It comes with a 10-year warranty.



It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside," they say.

The popular suitcase is currently 30% off on Samsonite's website and at Amazon.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



It comes in seven color options.



It can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.

You can also shop this deal on Amazon.

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It's usually $140 but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $59.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating with over 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Monos

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

This carry-on is more compact than the other carry-on I own. It measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. I tend to go on a lot of short weekend trips, and this size was great for me for my recent four-day vacation. I like that it's smaller and lightweight, as that makes it easier to roll and lift into an overhead bin or the car.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna says "I found the suitcase incredibly easy to maneuver."

Reviewers also praise the suitcase for how easy it is to roll: "This case rolls so smoothly over many surfaces," an Amazon customer says. "The wheels are placed perfectly to keep balance, no annoying tipping over when packed. The handle raises and lowers with little effort. Even when in the full extended position it feels sturdy unlike some other cases I've tried."

Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos carry-on:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.

It's available in 13 colors.



Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips. Even at its larger size, this suitcase still fits in the overhead bin on most major airlines. Though Monos does advise that it may need to be checked on smaller planes.

"I bought the larger carry on in black and it's a sleek, stylish, good-looking suitcase. It rolls smoothly and spins easily, the handle is solid and you can pack quite a lot in there if you use it well," a reviewer on the Monos website shares.

Choose from 13 carry-on color and print options. Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Plus:

The Carry-On Plus fits more than the standard carry-on, making it better for longer trips.

It's made with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly polycarbonate shell.

It can fit inside of Monos' checked bags for easy storage.

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a 2 to 5 day trip.

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It can keep laptops safe with a dedicated laptop pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now. Use code "LONGWEEKEND" for 10% off.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options.

Amazon

This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with a 18-inch hardside carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck and a luggage tag.

"The Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set has proven to be a delightful and practical purchase for my family's travel needs," one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer says. "Designed with young travelers in mind, this luggage set offers a range of vibrant colors and playful patterns that instantly captivated my kids' imagination, making packing and traveling an enjoyable experience."

This set is recommended for kids ages six and up. It's currently 15% off on Amazon.

Why we like the Travelers Club luggage set:

It's made with smooth-rolling wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering.



It's available in ten adorable prints.



It's an affordable matching luggage set for kids.



More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

Related content from CBS Essentials