Best fall decor for your home: The Pioneer Woman, Anthropologie and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anthropolgie

The fastest way to get in the fall spirit is by decorating your space. We're talking pumpkins, autumnal hues and changing leaves. Deck out your space in time for Sept. 23, the official first day of fall.

If you're someone who believes that fall is more than just a season, but a state of mind, start shopping now and check out our favorite fall decor picks. Shop our coziest fall finds from Anthropologie, Walmart, Williams Sonoma and more. There are reviewer-loved options for a range of budgets here.

And if spooky Halloween lawn decor is on your mind, be sure to check out the CBS Essentials guide to the best Halloween lawn decorations in 2023.

Get ready to fall in love with these autumnal pieces!

Anthropolgie

Here's an elevated take on your basic fall pumpkin candle. The Voluspa Japonica spiced pumpkin latte candle not only comes in a stunning jar with a fall flower pattern, but also has an easy-to-love gourmand scent. This 18-ounce candle brings notes of fresh kabocha pumpkin, coconut crema and cinnamon-spiced brûlée.

Voslupa candles offer a clean burn. You'll get 100 hours of use out of this one.

Why we like this candle:

Set the scene with a fall scent. The Voluspa pumpkin candle's notes offer a twist on a classic, and its jar is anything but tacky.

Walmart

Check out The Pioneer Woman's take on the fall season. This 10-inch ceramic pumpkin pie plate with a lid doubles as decor. It'll make an excellent fall centerpiece on your table.

This pie plate comes in orange and a cream color and is dishwasher safe.

Why we like this pie plate:

You're getting great bang for your buck with this pie plate that doubles as decor.

UrbanStems

Treat yourself to a fall bouquet from UrbanStems. This is an especially great idea if you're planning on doing any fall hosting.

There's nothing like fresh flowers, and this bouquet is inspired by a fall staple: the honeycrisp apple. Impress your guests with this fall bouquet that features spray roses, solidago and greenery.

Add on a vase for an additional cost. You can also order a "double" version of this bouquet with twice as many blooms for $111, reduced from $124.

Why we like this bouquet:

These fresh flowers arrive at your doorstep and instantly elevate your space.

Williams Sonoma

Pick up this pastel wreath intended for indoor use. You can position it over your mantle or hang it on the inside of your front door.

This wreath features faux leaves, pinecones, berries and mini pumpkins in a soft blue, cream and sage.

This special wreath is silkscreened, painted and arranged by hand.

You can also order a corresponding garland with a flexible wire base for $130 on the same page.

Why we like this wreath:

This wreath is fall-themed in a subtle way.

Anthropolgie

There's no such thing as too many pumpkins. Use these brush pumpkins as decor accents.

Choose from two color directions in this set of three pumpkins. One has neutral hues while the other features purples.

These sweet pumpkins are handcrafted and intended for indoor use only.

Why we like these pumpkins:

You can add these pumpkins anywhere, from your mantle to your tablescape, to offer a fall touch.

Williams Sonoma

These hard placemats with an Arts and Crafts pomegranate print are like little works of art. Complete your fall tablescape by placing one at each seat.

These hardmats are backed in cork to protect your surfaces and resist moisture. They're also finished with a protective coating for easy cleanup.

These placemats in a fall print are part of a collection at Williams Sonoma inspired by the work of William Morris, a famed British designer known for his 19th-century Arts and Crafts prints.

Why we like this hardmat:

These placemats give the spotlight to a favorite fall fruit, the pomegranate, with an Arts and Crafts twist.

Related content from CBS Essentials