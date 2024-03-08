This TikTok-famous kitchen storage rack is 30% off on Amazon, just in time for spring cleaning

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've ever had a small kitchen before, you're well aware of the struggle that comes with storing and organizing your food and cooking tools in the (little) space you have. One of the best ways to gain additional elbow room (and order) is by investing in a kitchen storage rack like this one from Amazon. It has gone viral again and again on TikTok, and with good reason.

Right now, you can get this social media star for 30% off for a limited time on Amazon, thanks in part to an easy-to-click coupon. We think the Hoyrr rotating kitchen storage rack will be so useful for so many people, especially those looking to tidy up their kitchen for spring cleaning.

Hoyrr rotating kitchen storage rack: Save 30%

You really get a lot of bang for your buck with this kitchen storage solution. What we love about this storage rack is that instead of rows of flat, exposed shelves, which are common on kitchen carts and islands, you get deep baskets. These baskets are much more roomy and will especially help with neatly storing non-perishable fruits and veggies in your kitchen. Storing foods such as potatoes, tomatoes, and onions in this storage rack may make them last longer, as the mesh-patterned baskets provide a healthy amount of airflow that cabinets, as well as and the bottom of storage bowls and bins, just can't.

We also love that the baskets swing out, making it a breeze to grab ingredients and snacks you need quickly, and that the storage rack is relatively compact (compared to elongated kitchen carts). At the top of the storage rack, you'll find an open shelf that's convenient for storing bananas or commonly used ingredients that can stand on their own, such as oils, vinegars and spices. On the bottom are four swivel wheels that lock in place, which will make moving your filled storage rack easier when vacuuming and mopping your floors for spring cleaning.

All in all, using this storage rack can help free up space on counter tops and in cabinets, giving you more room to store your coffee maker or food storage containers.

The Hoyrr rotating kitchen storage rack has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Easy to assemble! Great capacity, I was able to get ALL of the snacks and stuff that was cluttering my cabinets and countertops into the baskets! It is strong and functional."

Be sure to apply the coupon to get the full savings.