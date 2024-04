Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 28, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," Hanna Siegel, the niece of American Keith Siegel, who is being held hostage by Hamas, joins Margaret Brennan one day after Hamas released a "proof of life" video featuring her uncle. Plus, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he stands by "everything" he said in the days and weeks after the Jan. 6 attack about former President Donald Trump's actions related to that day.