Get Crocs for 50% off today with this Walmart Cyber Monday steal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

The Walmart Cyber Monday sale kicked off this morning --- and it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade to treat yourself to some cozy new shoes or pick up some Crocs to gift this holiday season. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials scoured the sale to find the hottest Cyber Monday deals to shop today, and we found an absolutely deal on some winter-ready cozy Crocs.

Crocs slip-on clog shoes are popular thanks to their ultra-comfortable design. They can also be whimsically personalized with fun charms called Jibbitz. Whether you're a diehard Crocs fan or just looking for a comfortable shoes to wear this winter, you won't want to miss this must-see deal at Walmart.

Keep reading to snag this special Cyber Monday Crocs deal before It sells out.

Crocs Baya lined clogs: $30

Walmart

These cozy clogs are the perfect winter shoe for any Crocs fan. They feature a plush, fleece-inspired lining to keep your feet warm on chilly days.

Don't get the Crocs hype? Take it from these reviewers.

"This my first croc purchase for myself and now I know why crocs are so popular." shared one Walmart reviewer. "They are so comfy and warm.im on my feet all day and they provide me with the comfort I've been searching for."

Another Walmart customer said that they are great for gifting: "I bought these as a gift for my sister and she loved them. True to size and super comfortable! Crocs have never been my thing but I tried these on and fell in love and now I will be ordering a pair for myself as well!".

The Crocs Baya lined clogs are on sale now for $30 (regularly $60). Choose from seven in-stock color options.

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

Related content from CBS Essentials