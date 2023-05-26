CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount

If you've ever played Dungeons and Dragons, the tabletop roleplaying game that combines magic, dice and fantasy into a thrilling group experience for you and all your friends, you should know that the movie adaptation, 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' is faithful to the spirit and fun of the game. You should also know that if you haven't seen it in theaters yet (or if it's no longer showing near you), you can stream it right now on Paramount+.

Best ways to stream "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves":

If you've never played Dungeons and Dragons before, don't worry. The movie is totally accessible to people who aren't familiar with the source material. It's like watching the "Game of Thrones" series or the "Lord of the Rings" movies -- but much shorter and much funnier. Featuring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis in starring roles, as well as delightful appearances by Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and Bradley Cooper, this is a great adventure movie that the whole family would enjoy, even if you're not a nerd.

But if you are a nerd, you might really enjoy some of the shout-outs in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" to spells, classes, races, locations and references from the game. The ensemble film manages to evoke the same feeling as playing a light-hearted session with your friends. We can't find you a regular, consistent tabletop group, but we can at least tell you how to watch the comedic fantasy flick.

How to watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Paramount

The best way to watch "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is through the Paramount+ streaming platform. Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available: the budget-minded "Essential Plan," at $5 per month with ads, and the ad-free "Premium Plan," at $10 a month.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.

Watch "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on Paramount+, starting at $5 a month

Get free Paramount Plus with Walmart Plus



A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.

Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, along with discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales and more.

Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month

Rent or buy "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on Amazon

You can also watch "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" through Prime Video. There, you can rent the movie for $20 in UHD, HD or SD formats, or buy the movie in the same format variations for $25. If you rent, you'll have 30 days to watch the movie. Once you start the movie, however, you'll have 48 hours to watch it, so be careful not to start it until you're ready. If you buy the movie, you'll have a copy of it in your Prime library forever.

If you prefer hard copies of the movie, you can get it on DVD for $20, Blu-ray for $25 or 4K for $30.

Rent "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on Prime Video, $20

Buy "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on Prime Video, $25

Watch 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' on a brand-new smart TV



Looking for a brand-new television for all your streaming needs? Watch all your favorite movies and series on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

Related content: