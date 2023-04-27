CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Celebrate the commemorative day by building Star Wars Lego sets. Getty Images

Star Wars Day is May 4. If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate the long-running series that's not dressing up as your favorite Star Wars characters or marathoning Star Wars movies and TV shows, why not pick up a new Star Wars Lego set?

There are plenty of Star Wars lego sets available on Amazon now. These customer-loved sets let you recreate iconic Star Wars ships such as the Millennium Falcon, the Razor Crest and so much more. There are even Lego kits that let you build the Mandalorian helmet!

Have a Star Wars fan in your life? These intricate block sets make an excellent gift. Check out the best Star Wars Lego sets for Star Wars Day 2023 below.

Best Star Wars Lego sets

Shop the best Lego sets including favorites inspired by the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

Lego Star Wars 'The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures: $160

Amazon

Build this model starship with 1,351 pieces. It comes with all your favorite Star Wars characters as Lego figures, including Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Boolio, D-O and BB-8. The starship has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit.

Recommended for ages nine and up.

Lego Star Wars "The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures, $160 (reduced from $160)

Lego Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' The Razor Crest exclusive building kit: $140

Amazon

This Lego Star Wars spaceship comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 Lego figure and weapons.

The 1,023-piece set is ideal for ages 10 and up.

Lego Star Wars "The Mandalorian" The Razor Crest exclusive building kit, $140

Lego Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' helmet building kit: $60

Amazon

Fans of Star Wars "The Mandalorian" Series on Disney+ can build the Mandolorian's helmet with this fun Lego set. The set includes 584 pieces and includes a display stand for the helmet. It's recommended for ages 17 and up.

Lego Star Wars "The Mandalorian" helmet building kit, $60 (reduced from $70)

Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship building kit: $399

Amazon

Build the Republic Gunship with two pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, two cannons, long wings and opening sides and a rear hatch.

It comes with a display stand that has an information plaque and spaces for two minifigures: the blaster-equipped Clone Trooper Commander and the lightsaber-wielding Mace Windu. The kit has 3,292 pieces, and is recommended for ages 17 and up.

Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship building kit, $399

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter building set: $24

Amazon

With this building kit of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter fans can relive epic scenes from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones." The 282-piece set includes Obi-Wan Kenobi, Taun We and R4-P17 astromech droid minifigures.

Fans can build the complete Starfighter with an opening minifigure cockpit, two stud shooters, retractable landing gear and lightsaber storage clips. The set is recommended for ages seven and up.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter building set, $24 (reduced from $30)

Lego 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' Mos Eisley Cantina building kit: $400

Amazon

Build your own Lego version of the original Star Wars movie's famous Mos Eisley Cantina!

The 3,187-piece kit comes with 21 figurines, including Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, Garindan, Labria, R2-D2 and a Dewback. The wretched hive of scum and villainy has a removable roof for access to different booths. It's recommended for ages 17 and up.

Lego "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" Mos Eisley Cantina building kit, $400

Lego 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' Tantive IV building kit: $345

Amazon

With this set, you can build the Starship Tantive IV. The ship features an accessible interior, engines and detachable escape pods. The kit comes with Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper, plus an R2-D2 droid figure.

This 1,768-piece build is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Lego "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" Tantive IV building kit, $345

