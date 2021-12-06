Luxury Christmas gifts to splurge on

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shopping for the person who seems to have everything -- and who also appreciates the finer things in life -- can be tricky, no matter your budget. While gift cards serve as a safe option, finding a more personal gift for the luxury lover takes a little more creativity and research.

Even if you're not shopping for a millionaire, a small luxury gift can make them feel a little bit more like one.

Stumped over what to get that person in your life who appreciates the finer things? From a Sonos soundbar and a barista-in-a-box Philips espresso machine to the most luxurious under $100 gifts imaginable from designer brands like Christian Dior and Versace, CBS Essentials curated a list of luxe gifts at every price point.

Le Creuset Dutch oven

Le Creuset

Every chef, home cook and foodie yearns for a Le Creuset enameled cast iron Dutch oven to slow-cook, braise, roast, bake and fry their favorite dishes. Individually crafted by artisans in France to last a lifetime, and available in several color enamel options, sizes and shapes, this thoughtful gift will be cherished for years.

Le Creuset Dutch oven (5.5 quart), $355

Sonos Beam

Sonos

The latest edition to the Sonos lineup, the second generation Sonos Beam, delivers stadium and home theater immersive sound at a reasonable price point. The sleek-looking and compact speaker, available in black and white, is also designed to work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay. It can also be controlled via the Sonos app.

Sonos Beam, $449

Bean Box small batch coffee box or subscription

Bean Box / Amazon

For the coffee aficionado on your shopping list, a Bean Box offers access to some of the world's best artisan, small-batch coffee beans. Buy as a box or gift a coffee tasting subscription for the ultimate pick-me-up present.

Bean Box, four bag sampler, $29

Bean Box, World Coffee Tour, $90

Coffee Tasting subscription, $16.50 per month

Canada Goose scarf

Canada Goose/Nordstrom

While a Canada Goose down-filled parka ($1,095) is a real splurge, you can keep any luxury-accessory lover warm all winter long, and for less, with this warm, merino wool scarf emblazoned with the brand's trademark logo.

Canada Goose scarf, $95

M.M. LaFleur ribbed cashmere socks

These extra-cozy, ribbed socks, spun out of fine Mongolian cashmere from M.M. LaFleur, are available in grey, burgundy and olive. They add a much-deserving dose of fancy and, of course, keep feet warm.

M.M. LaFleur cashmere socks, $75

Christian Dior candles

Christian Dior

Radiating luxury, a candle from Christian Dior will light up any fashionista's holiday season. Choose from a variety of fragrances, including Eden Roc, inspired by the swanky, French Riviera hotel.

Christian Dior candle, $90

Saint Laurent heart lighter

Saint Laurent

And to go with the candle, order a Saint Laurent lighter. A smart stocking stuffer, secret Santa gift, white elephant party pick or budget gift, anyone can appreciate this handy $8 lighter this Christmas season.

Saint Laurent lighter, $8

Papier monogrammed leather 2022 planner

Papier

Anything monogrammed definitely ups your gift-giving game. Select one of the many leather planners designed by stationary purveyor Papier and personalize it with your recipient's initials in gold foil.

Papier monogrammed leather 2022 planner, $47 (regularly $55)

CookUnity gift card

CookUnity

If only the finest cuisine is good enough for your foodie friend or loved ones, treat them to gift cards from CookUnity. Not your average meal-delivery service, the first chef-to-consumer subscription platform provides ready-to-eat dishes courtesy of some of the nation's top chefs, including Philadelphia's Iron Chef winner and Distrito mastermind Jose Garces; Esther Choi, of New York City's Ms. Yoo fame; and Los Angeles icon Brandon Kida of Hinoki & the Bird.

CookUnity gift cards

Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream

Le Mer / Nordstrom

Formulated by aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber in the 1960s, the ultra-rich, skin-healing potion by Crème de la Mer serves as a perfect holiday treat for the skincare-obsessed.

Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream (0.5 oz.), $95

Versace Medusa slippers

Versace / Saks Fifth Avenue

Designed for men but genderless in style, a pair of Versace Medusa slippers, available in white, black or gold, will warm up the fanciest of feet.

Versace Medusa slippers, $125

Philips 3200 series espresso machine and latte maker

Plain old coffee doesn't cut it for them? The Philips 3200 serves as a barista, doing everything from grinding whole beans to brewing lattes, cappuccinos, americanos, espresso shots. It froths milk and more with the touch of a button, and even self-cleans afterward. While definitely a splurge, Amazon reviewers rave it works better than models two to three times the price.

Philips 3200 series espresso machine and latte maker, $799

Magic Linen waffle bath robe

Magic Linen

Duchess Meghan of Sussex put this luxe linen line on the map when she wore a simple $84 shift dress from the collection on a summer outing and the photos went viral. Because bathrobes always win the holidays, this crisp, waffle robe, available in a bunch of colors and in men and women's sizes, will reign as their most-used gift of the season.

Women's Magic Linen waffle bath robe, $114

Men's Magic Linen waffle bath robe, $114

