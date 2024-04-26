Watch CBS News

Blinken wraps China trip after Xi Jinping meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with President Xi Jinping in China as the U.S. seeks to strengthen the relationship between the two nations. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.