Meet the Dyson Airstrait, Dyson's brand new wet-to-dry hair straightener

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler (PS: It's back in stock at Dyson now) took social media by storm, but now there is a hot new Dyson hair tool in town. The newly unveiled Dyson Airstrait is about to be your new hair obsession thanks to its versatile styling abilities and convenient 2-in-1 straightening and drying function.

If you're looking for a way to save time in the morning, check out the new Dyson Airstrait styler complete. While the styling tool is a little pricey, it is designed to replace your hair dryer and straightener. If you're ready to revamp your morning hair routine, keep reading to learn about the Dyson Airstrait and find out how to get your hands on it today.

What is the Dyson Airstrait?

Dyson

The new Dyson Airwrap straightener is a wet-to-dry styling tool that uses powerful, directional airflow to dry, smooth and straighten your hair without hot plates. Dyson reports that this approach provides a quieter, more efficient styling process and minimizes heat damage compared to traditional hair straighteners.

The tool can also be used to touch up or re-style dry hair in between washes. Go for a natural straight look or rock a 90s-inspired straight blowout reminiscent of "The Rachel". The versatile 2-in-1 straightener can give you a polished blowout from the comfort of your own home.

The new Dyson Airstrait retails for $500 and is currently available on Dyson's website. Though if you want to get your hands on the new styling device you may want to act fast. The Dyson Airwrap is known for consistently selling out -- and we wouldn't be surprised to see the Dyson Airstrait become similarly hard-to-find soon.

While the Dyson Airwrap styler can be hard to find, there are plenty of great alternatives that can give you similar results.

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

In March 2022, the styler was revamped into the Dyson Airwrap styler complete. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Airwrap styler complete, has a couple of notable improvements over the original. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

Since the revamped Airwrap launched last March, it has been difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. It's currently in stock at Dyson, but if history is any indication, it won't stay in stock for long.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer

Dyson

The Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you to create a stunning hairstyle quickly.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

T3

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Amika hair blow dryer brush

Sephora

The Amika hair blow-dryer brush is a great mid-range alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush is designed for all hair types.

