The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is going viral on TikTok -- and it's 30% off at Amazon right now

TikTokers are whipping up all kinds of delicious frozen treats with the Ninja Creami ice cream maker. From healthy protein ice cream to fruity sorbets and unique cereal-inspired concoctions, social media users are making all sorts of fun flavors to enjoy this summer. If you want to hop on the trend, act fast and grab a Ninja Creami while it's on sale.

The viral ice cream maker can be used to make ice cream, smoothies, gelato, sorbets and milkshakes. You can also add your favorite mix-ins for personalized ice cream flavors.

"One of the best things about this ice cream maker is that it is very easy to use. It comes with a simple and intuitive control panel that allows me to adjust the settings and create my desired frozen treats in just minutes." wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I love how I can add mix-ins, like chocolate chips or fruit, to create a unique and personalized dessert experience."

Right now, the Ninja Creami is 30% off at Amazon.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker, $160 (reduced from $230)

Shop more Amazon kitchen gadget deals

Start shopping the best Amazon deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now. These items make great gifts for a grad, Mother's Day or even Father's Day.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $125

Amazon

This family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer is one of Ninja's top-rated models. It offers a five-quart pot that holds up to a four-pound chicken or two pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $125 (reduced from $140)

Ninja professional blender: $70

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $30 off at Amazon.

Ninja professional blender, $70 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $330



Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $330 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $150



Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 25% off at Amazon.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $150 (reduced from $200)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $152

Instant Pot via Amazon

The 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer.

The Instant Pot Duo also comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $199)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve, pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It's available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (reduced from $100)

