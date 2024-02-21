Save $400 on Dyson Zone air purifying headphones today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

The best noise-canceling headphones block out unwanted sound, while the best air purifiers trap dust and pollutants from your environment. What if you combined the two for an ultra-powerful combination of great sound and expert filtration tech?

You'd get the Dyson Zone headphones, a headphones-plus-air-purifier combo from the same folks that offer everything from vacuums, air purifiers, hair dryers, and much more. Once retailing for $950 at launch, this cutting-edge piece of Dyson tech is now on sale for just $550 and up. (Price varies by color.)

What to know about the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones

Dyson

These headphones pull double duty, saddling a pair of over-the-ear headphones with a detachable visor that acts as a personal air filter. They use air compression technology to draw in fresh air by way of the ear cups, which are quite large, with multiple vents. Air is funneled into the visor with a set of mesh carbon filters, where you can then take a breath of crisp, fresh air.

Dyson claims the Dyson Zone headphones can capture up to 99 percent of particles. They tackle two types of pollution: noise and air, making them a great option for anyone who lives in congested urban areas. Plus, they boast a battery life of up to 50 hours with additional app-based customization.

(Note that these Dyson headphones are not designed to protect against COVID-19. For that, you'll need an N95 rated face mask.)

One reviewer called them the "best headphones of 2023", gushing over their quick setup, design and functionality. "Get these if you can," they wrote. "All of this is great even without the filtration system or the ANC on board. Even without these features, they stand on their own, which is jaw-dropping."