Amazon is giving away $5 in free money for Mother's Day: Last chance to get the deal

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of free money deals, and Amazon has one you'll want to get in on before it expires on Mother's Day. Now through May 14, you'll get a $5 Amazon credit when you purchase an Amazon.com e-gift card valued at $50 or more. It's the perfect opportunity to get a Mother's Day Amazon e-gift card for Mom and save while doing it. (This deal is also good for Father's Day Amazon e-gift cards and Congrats Grad Amazon e-gift cards, if you're already found the perfect gift for Mom.)

To take advantage of the free $5 offer, click the link below to head to Amazon, then click the button at Amazon that adds the offer to your account. Note that only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of this Mother's Day gift card deal.

This offer is your perfect opportunity to get a gift card for your grad, or score a Mother's Day gift for Mom. But hurry -- this deal is almost over.

Top Amazon gift cards to buy for coming occassions:

Best Amazon e-gift card for grads: Congrats Grad Amazon e-gift card, $50 (get a $5 credit)

Best Amazon e-gift card for Mother's Day: Mother's Day Amazon e-gift card, $50 (get a $5 credit)

Best Amazon e-gift card for Father's Day: Father's Day Amazon e-gift card, $50 (get a $5 credit)

Sam's Club members get the best deals on gift cards

Amazon's not the only place to score a free money deal on gift cards this Mother's Day. Costco and Sam's Club offer gift cards to popular restaurants, stores and more at discounts over their face value. The cards make great gifts, and they stretch your dollar even further.

Here's a sampling of the gift card deals at Sam's Club now:

Not a Sam's Club member? Great news: The warehouse chain is offering $15 off memberships in May 2023. That means you can get your first year of membership for just $35.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $35 (regularly $50)

The best gift cards in 2023

Below are great gift card ideas -- plus gift card deals! Moms, dads and members of the Class of 2023 will be sure find these gift cards to Apple, Amazon, Grubhub and more useful.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

Your favorite grads can get almost anything they need for their next phase with an Amazon gift card. Load this card (that comes in a fitting, graduation-cap gift box!) with an amount between $25 and $2,000.

Amazon gift card, $25 and up

Apple gift card

Amazon

Does your Mom or Dad want a new MacBook laptop, iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple product? Then gift them an Apple gift card. Load an amount on this card, and watch for the magic happen. The card can be used to buy the latest Apple tech hardware, as well as apps, software, music, movies, subscriptions and more.

Apple gift card, $50 and up

Apple gift card (email delivery), $25 and up

Chipotle gift card

Chipotle via Amazon

Fact: It's not easy to find good, healthy food on the go. Chipotle offers a number of great burrito and bowl options, including offerings for vegetarians. We like the $50 gift card option -- they're definitely going to want guacamole with those chips.

Chipotle gift card, $50

Chipotle gift card (email delivery), $25 and up

Gap Options gift card

Amazon

With this versatile Gap Options gift card, they can shop at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy. Get it via Amazon, and load it with any amount between $25 and $100.

Gap Options gift card, $25 and up

Bath & Body Works e-gift card

Amazon

Choose any amount between $25 and $100 to load on a gift card from Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works e-gift cards, $25 and up

Grubhub e-gift card

Amazon

Choose an amount between $25 and $100 that you'd like to put on this Grubhub e-gift card, so your Mom, Dad or grad won't have to go hungry.

Grubhub e-gift cards, $25 and up

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card

Amazon

Choose the amount you want, from $25 to $100, to put on a Cold Stone Creamery gift card. The result makes for a sweet gift.

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card, $25 and up

Want to give them an even bigger treat? If you're a Sam's Club member, you can! In addition to getting access to discounted gasoline, a Sam's Club membership lets you in on a great Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: Members can get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for just under $21.

$30 Cold Stone Creamery gift cards, $21

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Keep your Mom, Dad or grad caffeinated with a Starbucks gift card, available at Amazon. Choose from three card designs and denominations up to $100.

Starbucks gift card, $25 and up

You can also order a Starbucks gift card for email delivery. This makes a great last-minute grad gift option, because you can buy it at the literal last minute. The gift can be easily added to your grad's Starbucks account via their Starbucks app.

Starbucks gift card (email delivery), $25 and up

