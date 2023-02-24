Watch CBS News
Essentials

Dyson Airwrap restock alert: The ridiculously popular styler is back in stock now

By Kaylyn McKenna, Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long
Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the hottest hair styling tools right now -- and also one of the hardest to find in stock. But here's your chance: The Dyson Airwrap is finally in stock at Dyson now. Use the buttons below to head directly to Dyson, or read on to learn more about this incredibly trendy hairstyling tool.

Top products in this article

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue/rosé, $600

$600 at Dyson

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete in nickel/copper, $600

$600 at Dyson

Most popular budget alternative: Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $40 

$40 at Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap is currently in stock at the Dyson website. We have no idea how long the Dyson Airwrap styler will be in stock. Historically, the beauty tool sells out quick. So if you've been wanting to buy one, you'll want to act now.

Get a Dyson Airwrap

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Dyson Airwrap styler. Because it does comes with a high price tag ($600) and sells out frequently, we've also compiled some great alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap styler.

What is the Dyson Airwrap styler?

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

This summer, a new generation of the Airwrap was released. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap has a couple of improvements. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

Check stock now

It's always difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. But the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long (for long hair) is available now on the Dyson site in a special edition Vinca blue/rosé hue. The Airwrap with the latest technology is also available for all hair lengths in a nickel/copper color.

Special edition Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca Blue/Rosé
Dyson

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue/rosé, $600

$600 at Dyson

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete in nickel/copper, $600

$600 at Dyson

Top-rated Dyson Airwrap alternatives

There are plenty of lower-priced alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap that can improve your daily hair routine.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

revlon-one-step.png
Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $40

$40 at Amazon

Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system

shark.jpg
Shark

This versatile multi-styling tool can dry wet hair, curl, volumize and smooth hair for the the perfect blowout. It includes four heat and three airflow settings that can be increased or decreased manually based on your preference, plus a cool shot button to lock in your style.

According to the brand, the Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system minimizes heat damage during use. The tool measures and regulates temperatures 1,000 times per second to ensure consistent air temperature. The device comes with an oval brush, a paddle brush, a styling concentrator with rotatable nozzle and curling attachments.

CBS Essentials' own Lily Rose recently tested the Shark FlexStyle -- you can read her thoughts here.

Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system, $299

$299 at Shark

Shark FlexStyle air styling and drying system, $270

$270 at Best Buy

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

dyson-supersonic.png
Dyson

If you can't get your hands on the Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you to create a stunning hairstyle quickly.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

$430 at Ulta

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

t3-edge.png
T3

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, $150 

$150 at T3

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

shark-hyperair.png
Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the Airwrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared. 

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $230

$230 at Amazon

Amika hair blow dryer brush

amika-styling-brush.png
Sephora

The Amika hair blow-dryer brush is a great mid-range alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush is designed for all hair types.

Amika hair blow dryer brush, $100

$100 at Amika

Related content from Essentials: 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 3:30 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.