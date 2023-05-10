The value-focused Google Pixel 7a smartphone is up for preorder now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google just announced the latest addition to its Pixel budget Android smartphone lineup, and it's a great option for anyone looking to upgrade. During the Google I/O 2023 keynote, the company unveiled the inexpensive but capable $499 Pixel 7a. In addition to the newly-revealed Pixel Fold smartphone or Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7a is available to purchase right now at Best Buy at a $50 discount.

Preordering a new unlocked Pixel 7a at Best Buy will net you a bonus $50 gift card with purchase and qualified activation. (The gift card will be added to your cart at checkout.) This offer is valid on all three colors: charcoal, snow and sea. You activate at a later date if you wish, but you won't get the gift card.

Google Pixel 7a with $50 gift card, $449 (reduced from $499)

The Pixel 7a is marketed to users looking for a more affordable experience. But don't mistake this budget phone for a downgraded version of from last year's Pixel 7. It's actually got some upgrades hiding inside.

Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powered by the same Tensor G2 processor featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and supports 90Hz, which is great news for mobile gamers and folks who love watching their favorite shows and movies on the go.

The Pixel 7a looks to be a great phone for the price, which is about half of what you'd pay for a premium smartphone from a competitor. Whether you're interested in an upgrade to your old Pixel phone or you need a new one, period, this one will serve you well for less.

Key features of the Google Pixel 7a:

Has the same, fast Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7

Has improved front and rear cameras over the Pixel 7

The Pixel 7a has a slightly smaller OLED screen (6.1") than the Pixel 7 (6.3")

Wireless charging is supported

Google Pixel 7a with $50 gift card, $449 (reduced from $499)

More great Google Pixel phones to consider

Google Pixel smartphones are another popular Android option for 2023. Check out the top Google Pixel phones below.

Google Pixel 7 Pro



The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $799 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $399 (reduced from $599)

The best Android phones to buy in 2023



Want something a little more powerful than the Google Pixel 7a? Explore some of the best Android phones in 2023, including the best Google and Samsung phone options.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23, $800 and up

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras, such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23+, $1,000 and up

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22

Even though it is no longer the latest model in the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still one of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $850

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras, such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $1,050

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. The S22 Ultra also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. Plus, the back camera is enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,100 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,249 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $895 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $1,053 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,750 (reduced from $1,920)

Best budget Android phones to buy in 2023



Find the best Android phone to fit your budget.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It offers 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag. At $200, this is the Android phone that will give you the best value for your money.

The camera also got an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone featurez a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

It is available in black with 64GB of storage. Buyers have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

Moto G Stylus



The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students or professionals. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $237 (reduced from $300)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (reduced from $450)

Your buying guide for the best Android phones in 2023

Still not sure how to pick the best phone for you? Check out our phone buying guide to get answers to your most common smartphone shopping questions.

Which Android phone is best to buy in 2023?

There are several great Android models to choose from in 2023. If you want the latest model with the most advanced tech, consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you prefer Google's Android phone interface, consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently the best Google Pixel phone in terms of specs and features.

Should you buy an iPhone or Android phone?

Choosing between an iPhone and an Android phone is a matter of personal preference. Some people will say that an Android phone is better than an iPhone, while others feel that iPhones are superior. Most people like to stick to one operating system. If you're thinking of switching from one to the other, test out the interface for yourself and see if you like it.

Which Android phone has the best camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the Android smartphone with the best camera in 2023. It features a 200-megapixel main camera.

How long will an android phone last?

Android smartphones generally last about two to three years -- though, Samsung has designed its latest smartphones for better durability and longer lifespans. Samsung committed to supporting the S23 throughout four years of software updates during the Samsung Unpacked event.

