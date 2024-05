Randy Travis sings again, courtesy of AI In 2013 country singer Randy Travis suffered a massive stroke, which paralyzed his right side and damaged an area of his brain that controls speech and language. He has not quite recovered the ability to sing, but working with singer James DuPre and a computer program that creates an AI-generated version of his voice, Travis and his longtime producer Kyle Lehning have created a new song, "Where That Came From," that captures Randy's country heart. Lee Cowan reports.