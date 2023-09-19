Avoid cable clutter: The best multi-device wireless charging options for your Apple iPhone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've ordered the new Apple iPhone 15, you're probably aware that instead of a Lightning port at the bottom of the phone, it now has an integrated USB Type-C port. While convenient for some (especially moving forward), the change also means that others will be stuck juggling three different types of charging cables just to power up their Apple iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

There's an easy solution for eliminating cable clutter. Because the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all support wireless charging, you can invest in a multi-device charging station and get rid of those extra cables. These charging stations have just one power cord that gets plugged into a power outlet. When your Apple devices need to be charged, you simply place them on the wireless charging pad in the appropriate spot.

The best multi-device charging stations in 2023

When it comes to wireless charging devices, you have a choice: There are two-in-one options available for those who two Apple products, as well as 3-in-1 options for those with three devices. If own an Apple iPad, there are also multi-device charging stations that can accommodate your tablet too.

Let's take a look at some of the easy ways to eliminate cable clutter at home or at work, yet still be able to keep your Apple devices fully charged and ready for use when you need them. Most (but not all) of these options support MagSafe.

Best 3-in-1 wireless charger overall: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charging Stand

Belkin

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 3 | Wireless Output: Up to 15W | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: Yes | Qi Certified: Yes | Fast Charging: Yes | Dimensions: 7.38 x 6.38 x 8.25 inches (with Apple devices connected)

Instead of having three separate charging cables that require three separate power outlets or an optional power strip, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro has just one cable leading to a power source. Yet it is able to simultaneously charge up to three devices wirelessly, including your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charging Stand is Made for MagSafe certified. It offers fast charging capabilities for compatible Apple devices. When your Apple devices are attached, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charging Stand delivers up to 15 watts of power. It also works with all iPhone cases that are also MagSafe compatible.

This is an elegant table top stand, made primarily from plastic and metal. It takes up minimal space on a desk or nightstand. Choose between a black or white base color. The 3-in-1 stand comes with a charging cable and power adapter.

Pros:

The charging stand offers an elegant design and can be placed on a table, desk or nightstand.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charging Stand offers fast charging for compatible Apple devices.

This 3-in-1 charging stand is MagSafe and Qi-wireless certified.

Cons:

No separate USB port is included for charging an Apple iPad.

It does not work with Apple iPhones within a case, unless the case is MagSafe compatible.

Best budget 3-in-1 wireless charger: JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station

Amazon

Number of Devices Supported: 3 | Wireless Output: Up to 7.5W for iPhone, 3W for Apple Watch, 5W for AirPods | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: No | Qi Certified: No | Fast Charging: No | Dimensions: 5.57 x 4.92 x 2.99 inches

Available in 10 base color options, this charging stand has a primarily ABS plastic construction. It has a dedicated charging locations for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. When your iPhone is charging, it remains at a 60-degree angle, so it can still be used in either portrait or landscape mode for video calls or to view the screen. The bottom of the base offers an anti-skid design. On the front of the base is an LED indicator light that shows you the status of each device that's charging.

While the $30 (after coupon) JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station is not "certified" as a Qi wireless charging device, it does work as a wireless charger for Apple devices. It does not support MagSafe, however. A separate 3-in-1 charger, with a somewhat similar design, is also available for $34 after coupon on Amazon that does support MagSafe.

Pros:

This JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station comes with a power adapter and 3.3-foot USB Type-C charging cable.

The stand is made primarily from ABS plastic.

Overcharge protection, temperature control, over-voltage protection and short-circuit protection are integrated.

Your Apple iPhone can be charged wirelessly in just about any case that's no more than 0.2 inches thick.

Cons:

This 3-in-1 charging station does not support fast charging.

This version of the JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station is not MagSafe compatible, but it does support wireless charging for your Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Best 3-in-1 wireless charging pad: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Pad

Belkin

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 3 | Wireless Output: Up to 15W | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: Yes | Qi Certified: Yes | Fast Charging: Yes | Dimensions: 3.44 x 9.34 x 0.83 inches

If you don't want a wireless charging stand, but still want to charge up to three devices at once, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad offers a flat (but not foldable) design that can be kept on any flat surface and plugged into a single electrical outlet. The pad offers three wireless charging locations, including one that flips upwards to accommodate an Apple Watch and keep the watch's display visible (in Nightstand mode).

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Pad features a minimalist design that's available in either black or white. It offers fast charging for compatible Apple devices. And because it's Made for MagSafe certified, it works seamlessly with iPhones that are within a MagSafe compatible case.

Pros:

The 3-in-1 Belkin BoostCharge Pro Pad offers a flat, rectangular-shaped design.

This charging pad is both Made for MagSafe and Qi-wireless certified.

You get fast charging capabilities when used with compatible devices.

Cons:

The base does not offer a separate USB port to charge an iPad.

At $150, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Pad is one of your most expensive wireless charging options.

Best 2-in-1 wireless charger: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Charging Stand

Belkin

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 2 | Wireless Output: Up to 15W | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: Yes | Qi Certified: Yes | Fast Charging: Yes | Dimensions: 6.89 x 4.25 x 3.23 inches (with Apple devices connected)

If you like the design of the popular and well constructed Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charging Stand and only have two Apple devices to charge simultaneously, a smaller charging stand option from Belkin is available. It holds your iPhone at a comfortable viewing angle (in portrait or landscape mode) while it's charging. Your AirPods can be placed directly on the base to charge.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Charging Stand comes in black or white. It too offers a modern looking design and is Made for MagSafe and Qi-wireless certified. This charging stand includes a five-foot charging cable with a power adapter. You also get an integrated LED indicator light that lets you know the status of each device as it's charging.

Pros:

Like the 3-in-1 Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charging Stand, this 2-in-1 option offers an elegant design and can be placed on a table, desk or nightstand.

You get fast charging capabilities for compatible Apple devices.

This 2-in-1 charging stand is MagSafe and Qi wireless certified.

Cons:

No separate USB port is included for charging an iPad.

It does not work with iPhones using a non-MagSafe case.

Best 4-in-1 wireless charger: ZenGoose Apple Wireless 4-in-1 Charger

Amazon

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 4 | Wireless Output: Up to 18W | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: No | Qi Certified: No | Fast Charging: Yes | Dimensions: 10.47 x 6.3 x 2.83 inches

The ZenGoose Apple Wireless 4-in-1 Charger is one of a few charging stands that can charge an Apple iPad and keep it positioned at an easy to view (adjustable) angle during the charging process. This stand supports any tablet that's less than 11 inches. At the same time, your Apple iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch can be charged by placing them on the stand's base. For the Apple Watch, you can lie it flat on the base or flip up the wireless charging pad so you can display the watch in nightstand mode.

This stand supports fast charging. Keep in mind, while wireless charging is offered for the three devices placed on the base of the stand, your Apple iPad will need to be plugged into the stand using a supplied charging cable. (You can still charge all four devices simultaneously and will only need a single electrical outlet.)

Each of the wireless charging pads incorporate over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, short-circuit protection and foreign object detection. Located on the base of the device are four tiny LED indicator lights that show the current status of each device being charged. Meanwhile, the bottom of the base has a non-slip silicone strip.

Pros:

You get a convenient 4-in-1 design with this charging stand that can accommodate an iPad.

This stand greatly reduces cable clutter while offering fast charging for compatible devices.

While not Made for MagSafe or Qi Wireless certified, this charging stand will charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods wirelessly.

Cons:

When using this charging pad, it's important to use only the single USB charging cable and power adapter that's included.

MagSafe iPhone cases are not supported.

Best premium 2-in-1 wireless charger: Courant Catch:2 Classics

Courant

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 2 | Wireless Output: Up to 10W | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: No | Qi Certified: Yes | Fast Charging: No | Dimensions: 7.8 x 3.1 x 0.6 inches

The thing that sets the Courant Catch2: Classics 2-in-1 charging pad apart from others is its extremely elegant design. The charging platform was designed by artisans and is coated with Italian leather. You can choose from five leather colors. The device's five-coil array allows for a forgiving charging experience (meaning the two devices being charged do not need to be placed in the dead center of each charging pad).

While this charging pad can be used to simultaneously charge an Apple iPhone and AirPods, for example, it also works just as well with two smartphones. While not compatible with MagSafe iPhone cases, the charging pad will work with iPhones within cases up to 3mm thick. The Courant Catch:2 Classics comes with a USB Type-C charging cable and power adapter.

Pros:

The Courant Catch:2 Classics features an elegant design with a charging platform that's coated in Italian leather.

The charging pad is Qi wireless certified.

Use the Courant Catch:2 Classics to charge an iPhone and AirPods, or two smartphones simultaneously.

Cons:

This charging pad is not Made for MagSafe certified, so it will not function with MagSafe iPhone cases.

Best 3-in-1 charger for travel: Zagg 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe

Zagg

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 3 | Wireless Output: 3W for AirPods, 15W for iPhone, 5W for Apple Watch | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: Yes | Qi Certified: Yes| Fast Charging: Yes | Dimensions: 3.15 x 3.15 x 1.05 inches (folded within its carrying case)

If you're a frequent traveler, you know that hotel rooms typically do not offer enough power outlets to charge all of your mobile devices, phone accessories and laptops at once. So, if you want to be able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, the Zagg 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe offers a perfect and highly portable solution.

This charging pad folds for easy transport, but when unfolded, provides three separate wireless charging platforms, including one that delivers up to 3 watts of power to charge AirPods, one that delivers up to 15 watts of power for your iPhone and a third that delivers up to 5 watts of power to recharge an Apple Watch. This charging pad is MagSafe compatible and comes with a handy travel case. A USB Type-C charging cable and a 30W USB Type-C wall charger are also included.

Pros:

Use this portable charging pad to recharge your Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously.

The Apple Watch charging pad can be flipped up to display the watch in nightstand mobile while it's charging, or all three devices being charged can lie flat.

When folded up and within its case, the charging pad weighs just 9.92 ounces.

Cons:

The charging pad does not have a USB port built in to charge an iPad.

The Zagg 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is on the pricey side, but it's very convenient for frequent travelers.

Best compact 3-in-1 charger: Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe

Amazon

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 3 | Wireless Output: Up to 15W | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: Yes | Qi Certified: Yes | Fast Charging: Yes | Dimensions: 2.36 x 2.36 x 2.48 inches

While the Zagg 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe folds up and can be stored in a handy travel case when not being used, this 3-in-1 charging device from Anker has a unique cube-shaped design that can simultaneously charge an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. The charging cube has a detachable five foot USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable that plugs into a supplied power adapter. And yes, it's rather portable.

As your iPhone is charging, you can adjust the angle of the charging pad that comes out of the cube, so you can maintain a comfortable viewing angle for your phone (up to 60-degrees). The entire charging cube measures just 2.36 x 2.36 x 2.48 inches, so it's compact and easy to carry along with you when you're traveling. The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe has fast charging certification from Apple.

Pros:

As its name suggests, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe has a compact, cube shape design.

You're able to adjust the viewing angle of your iPhone while it's being charged.

A five foot charging cable and power adapter comes with this multi-device charger that weighs just 14.5 ounces.

Cons:

When charging an iPhone, this wireless charging option is not compatible with non-magnetic (non-MagSafe) phone cases.

Best multi-port charging adapter: Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

Apple

Number of Devices Supported: Up to 2 | Wireless Output: Up to 34W Watts | Apple Made for MagSafe Certified: No | Qi Certified: No | Fast Charging: Yes

With this genuine Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, you can plug in two charging cables from any two Apple mobile devices or accessories (such as your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or AirPods) with just one power adapter. This option does not offer wireless charging and you're still relying on two separate cables to charge two devices. The main benefit is that you only need one power outlet to charge the two devices at the same time.

Normally retailing for $59 at Apple, you can get this two-port charging adapter on sale for $45 at Amazon now.

Pros:

This is a genuine Apple charging adapter.

It supports fast charging for your compatible Apple devices.

When you plug in the power cables from two devices, you only need one power outlet.

Cons:

This genuine Apple version of a dual USB-C Port power adapter is more expensive than non-genuine Apple options that do the same thing.

Stock up on extra genuine Apple cables and power adapters

Apple

You can get compatible USB Type-C power adapters and cables that work with the iPhone, iPad, or AirPods from hundreds of third-party companies, many of which are available from Amazon for a lot less money than what Apple charges for genuine products. However, if you want to stock up and purchase spare or replacement Apple 60W USB Type-C Charge Cables from Amazon, they're priced at $17 each.

Genuine Apple 20W USB Type-C Power Adapters (with fast charging capabilities for compatible iPhones) are also available from Amazon separately for $17 each (reduced from $19).

