Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro -- and they're all on sale for CBS Essentials readers

Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds today at the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The new releases include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. Learn how you can get your hands on these updated Samsung products -- and how you can save big on them with an exclusive offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with free cover and $200 Samsung Credit, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $1,040 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with free charger and $50 Samsung Credit, $280

Samsung has made some significant upgrades over the last generation of products. The flex-screen smartphones are getting updated processors this time around. The new Galaxy Watch 5, meanwhile, now features Samsung's sapphire glass for improved strength and durability.

If you're interested in these new Samsung releases, you may want to take advantage of Samsung's exclusive launch pricing and deals. These deals are actually better for CBS Essentials readers (that's you!) than they are for average Samsung shoppers. (You'll need to click our links to get the special pricing.) But don't delay -- these special launch-day deals expire August 26.

Keep reading to learn about all the fresh improvements and how to get the latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

New Samsung releases

See the new products showcased during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. They are available for preorder now and will begin shipping August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

Like the prior model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it offers a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 comes in four colors and three storage options; 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 512 GB model for the same price as the 128 GB version. You can also get a free cover and a $200 Samsung Credit when you preorder the Galaxy Fold 4 via the CBS Essentials link below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with free cover and $200 Samsung Credit, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 256 GB option, $100 in Samsung Credit and a free cover when you preorder the Galaxy Flip 4 via the CBS Essentials links below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $999 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition. You can customize your smartphone with additional color and styling options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $1,040 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10-watt smart charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5-watt charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40 mm and 44 mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors. If you preorder the watch using the CBS Essentials link below, you'll receive a free wireless charger and a $50 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with free charger and $50 Samsung Credit, $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size; 45mm. If you preorder the watch using the CBS Essentials link below, you'll receive a free wireless duo charger and a $50 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with free charger and $50 Samsung Credit, $450

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung

With the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung is offering advanced active noise cancellation and 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth. It also features improved 360-degree audio and improved microphone capabilities for clearer sound.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been redesigned for more comfortable wear. The earbuds offer five hours of battery life with active noise cancellation, or eight hours when active noise cancellation is turned off. When combined with the portable charging case, the earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playback.

When you preorder the earbuds using the CBS Essentials link below, you'll get a free Wireless Charger Single with travel adapter and a $30 Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with free charger and $30 Samsung Credit, $230

