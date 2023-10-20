Watch CBS News
7 coworker Christmas gift ideas to give your favorite colleagues for 2023

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

coworker gift guide split
Amazon/P.F. Candle Co.

In some office cultures, holiday gifting is encouraged. Whether you're considering a gift for your work wife or your colleague in the next cubicle, you might be wondering what would be an appropriate present for your coworkers. We've got some ideas for small yet delightful gifts you can consider.

Christmas gifts for coworkers tend to be lighthearted and ring up under $50. You can gift everyone the same thing or mix it up. To avoid any awkwardness, you can also hand over gifts in private. We have ideas from innovative lunch boxes to upgrades to their desk chair. Gifts for coworkers can be useful or fun -- whatever reminds you of them.

Below, the absolute best Christmas gifts for coworkers from brands including Stanley and Crock-Pot. All these gift ideas are under $50.

The best Christmas gifts for coworkers

Consider these gift ideas from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

For the coworker who packs their lunch: Crock-Pot electric lunch box

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
Amazon

There's gifting a lunchbox that they can take to the office, and then there's gifting a teeny-tiny electric Crock-Pot lunch box that they can take to the office. It doesn't get any cuter. 

This 20-ounce portable Crock-Pot warms up their food when they're ready to eat. Just plug it in. The cord also detaches for easy cleanup and storage. This Crock-Pot's lid seals tightly to prevent leaking.

This Crock-Pot lunch box comes in six colors. It has a matte, soft-touch exterior.

It's currently $35, reduced from $40. 

Why we like this lunch box:

This unexpected lunch box delights but is still practical.

$35 at Amazon

For the healthcare worker: Nécessaire The Hand Cream

The Hand Cream
Nordstrom

Whether they're a healthcare worker who's constantly washing their hands or not, a nice hand cream makes a good gift. Nécessaire's The Hand Cream is especially ideal for healthcare settings because it's unscented (in case of patient allergies). 

This luxurious feeling, hypoallergenic hand cream is fast absorbing for a comfortable feel. It's formulated with peptides and multivitamins for ideal skin health.

Why we like this hand cream: 

This hand cream feels luxurious and they'll get use out of it every day. 

$20 at Nordstrom

For the candle collector: P.F. Candle Co. Mistletoe Special soy candle

PF Candle Co Mistletoe Special
P.F. Candle Co.

A holiday candle makes a festive gift, and P.F. Candle Co. offers natural scents they'll love. Consider the limited-edition Mistletoe Special, a scent featuring Douglas fir, eucalyptus, pine and cedar. The scent is inspired by snowy nights and twinkling lights.

This 7.2-ounce soy candle comes in a festive green vessel that's minimalistic yet jolly. Its scent throw is described as strong. 

"It's Christmas in a jar," a reviewer says.

Why we like this candle:

This candle offers a festive feel and a nature-inspired scent.

$24 at P.F. Candle Co.

For a coworker in need of an emotional support water bottle: Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler (40 oz.)

Iris Stanley cup
Stanley

You can't go wrong gifting a cult-favorite Stanley cup for emotional support and hydration alike. Their XXL size means fewer refills throughout the workday.

People swear by 40-ounce Stanley Quencher cups because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day. 

Stanley also makes a smaller 30-ounce version of its Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler ($35) and a massive new 64-ounce version ($60).

Why we like Stanley cups:

They're huge, so they require fewer refills, which may encourage them to drink more water. They come in eye-catching colors and sell out often, so it's fun to collect rare colors.

$45 at Stanley

For the coworker that's always caffeinated: Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee
Partners Coffee

Gifting high-quality coffee from Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee is the perfect choice for a caffeine lover. You can mail bags of coffee to yourself to take to the office or straight to them. There's also an option to send a gift card. 

On the site, you can gift one bag of coffee or a whole cart full. Most bags are under $20.

Why we like Partners Coffee:

You can taste the quality of this sustainably sourced coffee that's roasted to order.

buy now

For the coworker at your desk job: ComfiLife gel-enhanced seat cushion

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion
Amazon

If their back is killing them, how about a practical gift? The ComfiLife gel-enhanced seat cushion may help your coworker at your desk job. This non-slip cushion can support their tailbone and relieve pressure by bettering their posture.

This seat cushion has more than 96,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It's currently $35 after applying a coupon, reduced from $60.

"I tried out a few seat cushions (some cost double this one), and this one was the clear winner for my tailbone pain, and generally sore rear end from sitting so much after a fall injury that resulted in fractures in my knee and shoulder," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have been using it for several days and it hasn't flattened at all. It has just the right amount of softness without compressing. I sit on it for long stretches of time, and it doesn't get hot."

Why we like this seat cushion: 

Desk-job back pain is real, and you're offering the gift of some potential relief. 

$35 at Amazon

For the coworker who always shows up with a Starbucks: Starbucks gift card

Starbucks gift card
Amazon

Support their lunch break coffee habit with a classic gift: a Starbucks gift card. 

You can order a physical gift card on Amazon. Choose from three applicable card designs and denominations ranging from $25 to $100.

$25 and up

You can also order a Starbucks gift card for email delivery. This makes a great last-minute gift option and lets you pick your exact price. There are a ton of virtual card designs to choose from and you can add a personalized message.

Why we like Starbucks gift cards:

Starbucks gift cards are an easy gift that doesn't get old.

choose your price

First published on October 20, 2023 / 2:17 PM

