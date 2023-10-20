16 Christmas gifts that Mom is guaranteed to love

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Moms do so much for us year-round. Their dedication and selflessness should be celebrated, and giving them the best Christmas gift possible is one easy way to express our gratitude and appreciation for everything they do. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to find gifts that mom is guaranteed to love.

From a smart coaster that will help her craft the perfect cocktail to a massage gun to work out stressful knots to a luxurious (but affordable) cashmere sweater, we have something for every mom on your list. Any one of these Christmas gift ideas is sure to make your mom smile. It's a small gesture to make her feel cherished and special during the holiday season, just as moms make us feel every day.

The top Christmas 2023 gifts that Mom is guaranteed to love

Surprise your mom with a gift that's almost as special as she is, with these beloved holiday gifting options.

For the mom that loves a good cocktail: Barsys smart coaster

Barsys

Give mom the gift of the perfect cocktail every time. This smart coaster can turn anyone into an expert bartender with its intelligent measuring system and clear instructions.

This smart coaster connects with a compatible smartphone app. Simply choose your cocktail recipe or create your own and Barsy will help you make it perfectly. Follow the instructions and add your ingredients. The coaster will weigh each ingredient as you pour and change colors to let you know when to start or stop pouring. The result is a perfectly proportioned cocktail.

Why we like Barsys smart coaster:

It's easy to use and includes clear instructions.

The Barsy is an excellent way for Mom to try out new cocktails with tons of fun recipes to explore and smart bartending assistance.

For the skincare enthusiast: Nuface Trinity starter kit



Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit that includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

It's a great gift for moms who love skincare and need a luxurious addition to their self-care routine. Plus, our staff loves it.

Why we like the NuFace Trinity starter set:

The set includes NuFace's most popular toning device.

Reviewers report that they see a noticeable difference in their facial contouring with use of the device and activator.

The activator gel is made with clean ingredients.

For the coffee-loving mom: Ember smart mug

Amazon

This smart coffee mug is built to keep hot beverages hot without back-and-forth trips to the microwave or necessitating a new pot of java. Its long-lasting battery ensures that mom's drink will stay at her preferred temperature between 120 and 145 degrees on a full charge.

The mug works with or independently of the Ember app, which can set the temperature, customize drink presets and more. The mug will even remember the last temperature Mom sets it to. It'll go to sleep after two hours of inactivity or when the cup is empty, then wake up and start heating when it senses liquid or movement.

It's currently $113, reduced from $130.

Why they'll love the Ember smart mug:

It keeps coffee warm for up to 80 minutes on a single charge, or all day when used with the included coaster.

It's great for students or remote workers who like to keep their coffee warm through meetings or study sessions.

It features a durable scratch-resistant coating.

For the ultimate lounger: Big Blanket Co. Hideout hoodie

Big Blanket Co

Sometimes a regular blanket just isn't enough. That's why we love this cozy blanket hoodie that Mom can wear around the house. Don't want to leave the covers to go grab a snack? No problem! You can bring your blanket with you with the Hideout hoodie.

"I bought this for my spouse and she practically lives in it now," a reviewer says. "It's warm, it's soft. When she discovered the thumb hooks on the sleeves, she squealed happily."

Why they'll love the Big Blanket Co Hideout hoodie:

It has a cozy sherpa lining.

It comes with a built-in eye mask, a zippered kangaroo pouch and cuffed sleeves with thumb holes.

For the mom in need of a little luxury: Quince cashmere sweater

Quince

You've probably seen these luxurious, yet relatively affordable sweaters on your Instagram feed or TikTok For You page this fall. These social media-loved cashmere sweaters have gotten plenty of hype for being incredibly soft, as they're made from genuine cashmere.

Quince's motto is that "quality shouldn't be a luxury" and they definitely stayed true to that by offering incredibly luxurious sweaters for much less than cashmere typically goes for.

Choose from several fits and styles to find the sweater that best fits your mom's style. Prices start at just $50 and vary by style.

Why we like Quince cashmere sweaters:

They offer the luxurious feel of cashmere in a more affordable price range.

The sweaters are crafted from 100% Mongolian cashmere.

They are ethically produced.

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the hottest beauty tools on the market right now, and likely at the top of every mom's wishlist this year. The hair styling tool is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

In March 2022, the styler was revamped into the Dyson Airwrap styler complete. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Airwrap styler complete, has a couple of notable improvements over the original. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

Since the revamped Airwrap launched last March, it has been difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. It's currently in stock at Dyson, but if history is any indication, it won't stay in stock for long.

Why we like Dyson AirWrap Styler:

It's designed to minimize heat damage.

It's a versatile styling tool that can straighten, curl and dry hair.

For the mom that loves Disney: Columbia Sportswear Disney100 Snowqualmie jacket

Columbia Sportswear

A good winter coat is a must-have -- especially if mom lives somewhere cold or likes to participate in winter sports. This special-edition Disney100 Snowqualmie jacket was released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney -- and it's the perfect addition to the Disney-obsessed mom's winter wardrobe.

The Disney-themed puffer jacket features stowable Disney mouse ears on the hood and silver Mickey Mouse-shaped detailing throughout on the interior.

Why they'll love the Columbia Sportswear Disney100 Snowqualmie jacket

It will keep mom warm all winter with 100% recycled polyester Thermarator insulation.

The storable mouse ears add a fun Disney element to this classic puffer jacket.

The bottom hem and collar are drawcord adjustable.

For the mom that loves dessert: Ninja Creami ice cream maker

Ninja

Does your mom love a sweet treat? Surprise her with this bestselling ice cream maker. The TikTok viral ice cream maker can be used to make unique frozen concoctions right at home.

It can be used to make ice cream, smoothies, gelato, sorbets, protein ice cream and milkshakes. Mom can also add her favorite mix-ins for personalized ice cream flavors. Making custom ice cream is also a super fun (and tasty!) activity to do as a family, so it's a fun way to give mom a gift and spend some quality time with her too.

Why we like the Ninja Creami ice cream maker:

It's easy to use with seven one-touch programs.

It comes with a recipe guide with 30 recipes.

It allows for ultimate customization so she can make just about any flavor she can think of.

For the mom with a green thumb: Uncommon Goods flower garden in a box

Uncommon Goods

Does mom love to garden? Then consider this Uncommon Goods flower garden in a box gift set. It's great for experienced gardening enthusiasts, or moms looking to take up gardening for the first time.

The gift set includes seeds for 36 flowers that can grow anywhere in the country. Plus, it includes some fun unique shades like plum-colored sunflowers that may surprise even the greenest of thumbs.

Why they'll love the Uncommon Goods flower garden in a box set:

It includes shade and flower varieties not found at standard big-box gardening stores.

This gift works for recipients anywhere in the country, and no matter their level of expertise.

Each seed tube includes care instructions, making it beginner-friendly.

For the sentimental mother: Aura Carver digital photo frame

Amazon

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos sent from an iPhone, Android and other smart devices. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and dynamic orientation; that means recipients can switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode. It also offers wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

This makes the perfect gift for the mom who's always pulling out family photos to show off or asking for photos of your kids. Got new photos to share? You can upload those too -- and surprise Mom with fresh images.

Why they'll love the Aura Carver digital photo frame:

You can upload photos they'll love to make it a more personalized gift.

It's easy to set up with the compatible app. Even less tech-savvy recipients will be able to figure it out.

You can invite friends and family from all over the world to contribute photos for a collaborative gift.

For the self-care queen: Theragun Pro



Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for the fitness-obsessed mom or the mom who needs a little extra TLC on stiff joints after a day of running after the kids.

The Theragun Pro is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

It's currently $559, reduced from $599.

Why they'll love the Theragun Pro:

It comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip.

It's great for relieving soreness, tension and stiffness.

For the mom in need of an at-home spa day: L'Occitane Unwind with Lavender holiday gift set



Every mom needs a bit of calm and relaxation. We love lavender scents for a calming, soothing at-home spa experience. That's why this L'Occitane Unwind with Lavender holiday gift set is the perfect holiday pick for the busy mom in your life.

The four-piece set includes a lavender hand wash, a lavender body lotion, a relaxing pillow mist and a lavender hand cream. It's a great calming gift for the mom who deserves to unwind and have a self-care night.

Why they'll love the L'Occitane Unwind with Lavender holiday gift set:

The products provide a relaxing lavender aroma.

The set includes L'Occitane's bestselling hand cream, a winter must-have for fighting off dryness during cold months.

For the health enthusiast: Oura Ring Gen3

Oura

Traditional activity trackers often have a high-tech look that doesn't quite fit formal occasions. That's why we like the Oura Ring -- the tracker is designed to look great in any situation, so mom can track her fitness while still looking stylish.

The Oura Ring tracks how well you sleep, your daily movement and heart rate, can help set health goals, take you through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync your health and workout data from your favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Why they'll love the Oura Ring:

Choose from six finishes including silver, gold, black and rose gold to find an Oura ring that will perfect fit mom's style.

It provides useful insights into your health and wellness beyond basic fitness tracking.

For the mom looking for a better night's sleep: Brooklinen weighted throw blanket



Brooklinen

Weighted blankets provide a comfortable, calming weight to help relieve anxiety and provide a better night's sleep. This Brooklinen weighted throw combines the quality and softness of Brooklinen bedding with the comforting weight of traditional weighted blankets.

"I have now bought two of these, neither for myself," a reviewer says. "I did lay under the first one, once, and I will say it is quite cozy. My wife has really enjoyed hers for about a year, and my daughter discovered it recently and had to have one, too."

Why they'll love the Brooklinen weighted throw blanket

It's made with a premium cotton material.

It weighs 12 pounds, evenly distributed throughout the blanket,

For the mom with priceless beauty: Laura Geller Face The Wheel blush palette

Laura Geller

This blush palette will be a hit with makeup enthusiasts and "Wheel of Fortune" fans alike. It comes with five cheek colors in fun "Wheel of Fortune" themed packaging.

The blush is easy to apply and provides a nice glow. Mom can blend multiple shades together to create her perfect color or use each one individually.

It's currently $25, reduced from $49.

Why they'll love the Laura Geller Face The Wheel blush palette:

It comes in a fun and unique package design.



The palette includes a lovely range of shades.



The formula is suitable for mature skin.



For the funny mom: 'Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book'

Amazon

Adult coloring books have become popular in recent years as a fun way to unwind and reconnect with your artistic side. After all, it's been a while since most of us got to sit down and color. This snarky adult color book is filled with humorous yet relatable sayings and images for moms.

"This coloring book contains 32 pages of mom life pictures for coloring," an Amazon reviewer says. "I think that it contains the perfect blend of snarky, sentimental, and silly that only a mother can appreciate."

Why they'll love the 'Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book'

It's made with high-quality paper.

It's a great budget gift if younger kids want to contribute and buy a gift themselves.



