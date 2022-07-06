The best streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022, featuring Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Welcome to the streaming age, where you can watch new movies from the comfort of your couch, and there are always great TV shows to binge. If you find yourself opting for the living room over the multiplex more and more these days, it's time to upgrade your at-home streaming experience.

Luckily, you don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to save on streaming sticks, streaming devices and smart TVs. Keep reading to check out our favorite streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Top products in this article:

See all deals at Amazon now!

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

2021 Apple TV 4K, $150 (reduced from $179)

Deals aren't the only things that streaming fans can get via Amazon: There's also, of course, Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video is a great place to find your next streaming favorite. After you get your new streaming devices set up, be sure to check out our guide to everything that's new on Prime Video, and how you can earn free money to spend on Prime Day for streaming a show on Prime Video.

And if you're considering buying a new TV, take a look at our rundown of the best TVs to buy at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. All set? Great! Then keep reading to shop all the best streaming deals right now before Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The best streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022

Why wait until Prime Day to shop for a new streaming stick or streaming box? Amazon has already slashed prices on its Amazon Fire TV line and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $40.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $150 (save $29)

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $150 (reduced from $179)

Roku Streambar 4K: $108 (save $22)

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $108 (reduced from $130)

More streaming devices at Amazon now

The following streaming devices are not currently on sale at Amazon, but they are all top-rated choices.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history. The newest version comes out on May 13, 2022, but you can preorder your new Chromecast right now on Amazon.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Roku Express 4K+

Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K picture quality, plus a whole lot more with Roku's affordable and aptly named Express 4K+ streaming box. The Express 4K+ can be enabled to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device (search channels! turn on captions! turn off captions!) with your voice. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," a verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $40

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option. Pick one up today for $30, or click the below button to check for the next sale.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $30

The best early Amazon Prime Day TV deals

A number of top-rated televisions are on sale now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

65" Amazon Fire TV: $500 (save $330)

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for just $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

65" LG C1 Series OLED smart TV: $1,597 (save $903)

Amazon

The screen of this 65-inch LG OLED smart TV features more than 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65" C1 Series OLED smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

LG 77" C1 series OLED smart TV, $2,597 (reduced from $3,800)

43" TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV: $248 (save $102)

TCL via Amazon

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. At just $248, the price is definitely right.

50" TCL Class 4 series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV, $248 (reduced from $350)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $798 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups



We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: