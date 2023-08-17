We found 4.5-star-rated carry-on luggage for 73% off at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On the hunt for the perfect piece of luggage for Labor Day travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling carry-ons on Amazon -- and right now you can get it for a whopping 73% off its list price.

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," shared one Amazon reviewer. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating with over 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

The best carry-on luggage

The main thing to keep in mind when shopping for luggage? Size. While carry-on luggage may vary in dimensions and shape, make sure to select a bag that is no larger than 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, including handle and wheels. That's the standard carry-on size for most domestic airlines. If you're not sure that your carry-on will make the cut, you should check your airline's size restrictions before your flight.

We selected 7 great carry-on bags that fit in the overhead bin or under your seat. All of our top picks are functional, aesthetically pleasing and come with with great features.

Monos

The Monos Carry-On is available in a bunch of great colors and has must-have features such as an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Reviewers praise the suitcase for how easy it is to use. "This case rolls so smoothly over many surfaces. The wheels are placed perfectly to keep balance, no annoying tipping over when packed," a Monos reviewer says. "The handle raises and lowers with little effort. Even when in the full extended position it feels sturdy unlike some other cases I've tried."

Check out our Monos Carry-On review to see why CBS Essentials staff writer Kaylyn McKenna loves this carry-on.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On:

Monos carry-ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.



It's available in 12 colors.



Rimowa

Want to travel like James Bond? Then you'll need his luggage. The sleek aluminum Rimowa Cabin carry-on suitcase features include 360-degree multiwheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.

Aside from its quality materials and construction, one of the greatest benefits of buying a piece of Rimowa luggage is peace of mind. The brand includes a lifetime guarantee on all new suitcases, covering all functional aspects (but excluding wear and tear). Rimowa also offers in-store repairs and even in-hotel repairs at participating international locations.

Why we like the Rimowa Original Cabin carry-on:

Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage.



This suitcase comes with a lifetime warranty.



Its sleek metallic material gives this carry-on a trendy, high-end look.

It's available in four colors.

Away

The Carry-On from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Why we love Away's "The Carry-On":

The included, removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

The compression panel helps you get more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Paravel

Paravel, a carbon-neutral, sustainable luggage brand, offers some stylish luggage options. The Paravel Aviator is geared with frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels with 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle for walking (or running) through the airport. Each bag is made from recycled materials and comes with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim.

Paravel states that this carry-on holds two to four days' worth of clothes and one to two pairs of shoes, making it ideal for long weekend trips.

"This bag fits far more inside of it than the equivalent Delsey that I replaced with the Aviator Carry-On, and I love the compression panel and the quality of the zippers," one reviewer shares.

Why we like the Paravel Aviator:

The carry-on is carbon neutral and made with recycled materials.

Reviewers state that it's easy to maneuver.

It features a scuff-hiding textured finish.

Paravel Aviator carry-on, $395

Travelpro

Travelpro is a leading luggage brand loved by travelers and airline crews worldwide. The brand creates ultra-durable, lightweight luggage with it's patented PrecisionGlide technology for seamless mobility. The Travelpro Platinum Elite carry-on, constructed from stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, offers a great value. Features include an easy expansion zipper option that provides up to two inches of extra packing space, an internal tie-down system and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

"The bag materials are thick, the sewing is on-point with no stitching problems, and of course, the magnetic wheels spin effortlessly and track straight when rolling (huge benefit over other luggage without wheel tracking)," one Amazon reviewer writes.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty.

The TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure.

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

Samsonite

A popular option on Amazon, the polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on offers a ton of value. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.

"I've had this suitcase for 5+ years and it still feels new. The suitcase is very durable and lightweight," one Amazon reviewer says. "I've taken it all across the world and have had no problems. The zippers and wheels are very smooth. I highly recommend this suitcase to everyone."

The bag comes with a 10-year limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship.

Why we like the Samsonite Omni:

This is one of the bestselling and best-reviewed suitcases on Amazon.

It's a premium luggage option available for less than $100.

It's available in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.

Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet, a lightweight polycarbonate carry-on, features faux leather accents, rounded edges, and ample space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

"I can't begin to tell you how wonderful this luggage is! It glides with such ease! It's well balanced, durable, and looks incredible," one Amazon customer says.

Reviewers have also praised the Delsey Paris Chatelet's sleek design and spacious interior. Several reviewers noted that the zippered pockets made it easy to keep all of their belongings secure and well-organized while traveling.

Why we like the Delsey Paris Chatelet:

The carry-on's polycarbonate shell is lightweight and resistant to cracking.

An odor-resistant lining helps keep the suitcase from absorbing smells when traveling home with dirty clothes.

Reviewers praise the carry-on's smooth wheels and easy maneuverability.

More top-rated luggage options

