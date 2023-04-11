Plufl: We are obsessed with this dog bed designed for people

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Good news for anyone who has ever dreamed of curling up in their own human-size dog bed: Now you can! Meet the Plufl. This gigantic, memory foam pet bed claims to comfortably fit you and your pup while you snuggle, nap, scroll on your phone, munch on a snack (or a bone!) and do whatever else one does in a human-size pet bed.

According to the brand, the Plufl is designed to cradle away anxiety and calm your nervous system. It's made with orthopedic gel-infused memory foam and features 360 degrees of supportive plush pillow bolsters. The vegan fur exterior is machine washable, and the bed is completely free of mercury, lead, formaldehyde and phthalates.

The CBS Essentials staff is obsessed with the idea of the Plufl. Others have called the gigantic dog bed a "solution to a problem that doesn't exist." CBS Essentials managing editor Fox Van Allen firmly disagrees. "Not being able to cuddle up in a giant dog bed is a HUGE problem," he said.

CBS Essentials copy editor Gabby Shacknai agreed. "As someone who has fallen asleep on her dog's Casper bed on more than a few occasions, I can confirm that this problem very much exists," she shared.

Plufl: the dog bed for people

It's a pet bed, but for people. Lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

This five-star-rated pet bed currently only has five customer reviews, but they're all worth reading. One Amazon customer almost threw out their own mattress in favor of this pet bed. "It truly doesn't get any better!" They wrote. "Listen, I almost got rid of my bed for this! The Plufl is so comfortable, and my fur baby thinks it's his! Whether it's laying down for a quick nap, or being on the go like long travel or camping, my Plufl is my go to ... I've fallen asleep on my Plufl so many times when my bed was right there."

Another customer likes to use the dog bed for relaxing while playing virtual reality games. "I got this for a better solution for relaxing in VR than my bed. I am not real tall (5'6") so I fit inside this very well," they shared. "The bumper that surrounds it provides both a place to prop my feet up or my head. It solves the problem that was being treated by pillows, but pillows move and are hard to find sometimes in VR. This is comfy and I fall asleep in VRChat sometimes now. Soo relaxing."

Apparently the Plufl is so comfortable, a customer shared that it "feels better and provides more support than my Tempur-Pedic bed."

Use the Amazon coupon to get an extra $25 off this as-seen-on-'Shark Tank' pet bed for people.

Plufl, $375 with coupon (reduced from $500)

