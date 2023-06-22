Mattress price tracker: When to buy a mattress at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has a ton of mattress deals going on right now. But how do you know that you're really getting the best price on a top-rated mattress? The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on customer-loved mattresses using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy the perfect mattress for you.

We've researched the best mattresses at Amazon and found a variety of mattresses for every budget. These mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and include positive reviews. Many of these customer-loved bedroom essentials are at their best price right now. Keep reading to see which mattresses you need to add to your virtual shopping cart and which to hold off on for now.

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.

When to buy a mattress on Amazon

CBS Essentials has found top-rated mattresses at Amazon. These customer-loved mattresses all feature a four-star or higher rating and tons of positive customer reviews. But should you buy these mattresses right now? We'll break it all down for you below.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

This 4.4-star-rated Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you. This mattress cost $995 a few days ago, so its current listing for $796 is a great price. If you're looking for a new queen mattress you should snag this deal now.

The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary by size.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $796 (regularly $995)

Nectar Sleep mattress

Nectar Sleep via Amazon

It's a good time to buy this Nectar Sleep mattress. This king mattress was at its lowest price ($800) during Amazon's Black Friday deals in 2022. The price went up over the summer to $1,200. Since we're heading towards 2023's warmer months, we anticipate that the price is likely to go up again. That's why you should strike now and buy this mattress at just $899.

This Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.3-star-rated mattress. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress

Nectar via Amazon

Keep an eye on this price. This Ashley Chime mattress has been as low as $174. We'd wait on purchasing it if you can.

But if you can't wait and need a new mattress now, this multi-layer foam mattress is a great option for people with allergies. According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $250 (regularly $546)

Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

If you can, you should wait to buy this mattress. Earlier this year, the on-sale mattress was listed at $850.

Check back during Amazon Prime Day 2023 to see if it gets reduced further.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

Best Price mattress

Best Price Store via Amazon

It's a great time to buy this mattress. It's at its lowest price since 2022. It features a gel memory foam layer, a pressure relief foam layer and a four-inch foam base layer. The mattress is available in twin, full and king sizes. Prices vary by size.

"Very comfy and well made. Really a good mattress for my daybed," wrote an Amazon customer who gave the mattress five stars.

Amazon Best Price mattress (queen), $223 (regularly $347)

