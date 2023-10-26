CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you and your family ready for Halloween? If not, you'd better hurry -- Halloween is next week! Luckily, Amazon has you covered with last-minute deals on Halloween decorations, candy and costumes. With ultra-fast Amazon Prime shipping, you can have everything you need delivered in two days (and in some cases even same-day).

We've scoured Amazon to find the best last-minute Halloween deals that will actually arrive by Halloween. Keep reading to find all the goodies you need to get in the spooky spirit right now.

Best last-minute Halloween deals on Amazon

Snag a last-minute costume or add some extra decorations to your yard with these spooky good Amazon deals.

Glowing ghost witch hat Halloween decorations: $10 (33% off)

These Halloween decorations consist of four hanging lighted glowing witch hats. At night, they give the illusion of floating in the air, flashing lights to create a mysterious and captivating atmosphere. Choose from three flashing light modes.

These spooky cute ghost decorations will make a frightfully good addition to your yard. Hang them from your terrace, eaves, garden, or even place them on branches in a tree.

Coogam 60-piece Halloween bats decoration: $8 (46% off)

This 60-piece set of stick-on bats is a great choice for some last-minute Halloween decorating. You get bats in four sizes, each with foldable wings. Plus, it comes with adhesive strips for easy application on your walls, doors or windows - spookify your space in no time!

"I absolutely adore these Halloween bat wall decor pieces," an Amazon reviewer says. "They look incredible on the exterior of our home, adding a spooky and festive touch."

Floating candles with wand battery operated candle set: $30 (50% off)

Create the illusion of magical floating candles with this fun Halloween light set. It comes with 20 sticky hooks, 164 feet of fishing line, a magic wand controller and battery-operated candles. Use the fishing line and hooks to hang the candles along your ceiling, and use the wand controller to turn them on and off.

"We love the way these look they are definitely floating candles," one Amazon customer says. "The wand works great with the candles. This is the best addition to our Halloween decorations by far. Get these you will not regret them at all."

Staub mini ceramic pumpkin dishes: $35 (39% off)

These ceramic pumpkin dishes are festive and versatile. You can use them for baking fall favorites, storing Halloween candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters or for adding a bit of fall flair to your kitchen decor. They can be used in the microwave, freezer, broiler, oven or on the stove to cook up a variety of dishes (though they're best for smaller servings).

The black colorway offers a faster shipping time, so you'll want to go with this selection if you're having a Halloween party this weekend.

Score a last-minute Halloween costume on sale

If you're still not sure what to be for Halloween, shop these last-minute Halloween costume deals at Amazon. The retailer has spooky, silly and trendy costumes for up to 50% off. Be sure to double check the delivery date as availability may vary based on size and style selections.

Stock up on Halloween candy at Amazon

Nerds candy in halloween buckets

Amazon has tons of great Halloween candy deals. Plus, with fast and free shipping for Amazon Prime members, you can get your candy right away. Some of the option below even offer same-day delivery with a purchase of $25 or more (availability varies by region).

Stock up on Halloween candy to make sure that you don't disappoint trick-or-treaters this year.

