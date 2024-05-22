5 people shot, 2 dead in Chester, Pennsylvania shooting at workplace, DA says

DA says "disgruntled employee" carried out shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester DA says "disgruntled employee" carried out shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester 03:47

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Five people were shot and two were killed after a workplace shooting today at Delaware County Linen in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to the district attorney.

In a press conference, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said a disgruntled employee walked into the linen shop and shot five coworkers. Two of the victims were killed and three people were rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in serious condition.

"We have two individuals who have unfortunately lost their life just by showing up to work today by a disgruntled former employee," Stollsteimer said, "and we have three other people who are at the hospital right now and we are all praying for them."

City of Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in a press conference one of the victims was the man's supervisor.

The DA said the shooter attempted to escape but was arrested by police in Trainer, Delaware County.

Stollsteimer said a handgun was used in the shooting.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2600 block of West 4th Street. Investigators said the shooting happened both inside and outside of the linen store.

Stollsteimer said one person was killed inside the store and one outside.

"This is a tragedy, a story that plays out too often across the United States of America," Stollsteimer said.

In a one-on-one interview with CBS News Philadelphia, the district attorney added that there are "just too many guns in the hands of people who shouldn't have them."

"Here you've got somebody who's a disgruntled employee of this business, doesn't like some of his coworkers for whatever reason," Stollsteimer said, "and decides to come in and kill them. So we've got two people dead. These people just went to work today like every other day, thinking they're just carrying on with their life and now they're lying on the ground dead."

"Just normal people trying to go to work. Provide for their families. Live the American Dream," Stollsteimer added. "This morning, before 10 a.m., they're deceased. Their family's lives are ruined."

The mayor called for stronger gun legislation and better mental health services.

"It speaks to guns in America. We have a city that is challenged with violence. We have great groups here that address it on all levels. It's heartbreaking. It's tragic. It has to stop," Roots said. "Chester, Pennsylvania, never expected to be the epicenter of another episode of workplace violence. We're a really tight-knit community. We all know each other. We're all family, and this is why it hurts for so many of us."

Investigators are not releasing the alleged shooter's identity at this time.

The mayor said the White House reached out to the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.