Lenny Kravitz tells Gayle King about his insecurities: "I still have these moments"

Legendary singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz says he strives to live an authentic life – without any apologies – but even the Grammy-winning artist has moments of self-doubt.

"I still have these moments – people look at you and think, 'Oh, he's completely got it going on. And he's confident in everything he does,'" Kravitz recently told "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King. "To some degree, yes. But then we all have our insecurities."

Kravitz released his debut album, "Let Love Rule," in 1989. Though he's worked in the music industry for over three decades, Kravitz said he still can feel like a teenager just starting his career.

"Sometimes, I'm just not sure…necessarily sure what it is that I'm doing. For some reason, I'm still that 16-year-old kid trying to get the record deal," Kravitz explained to King. "I haven't shed all of that."

Kravitz said he followed in his hard-working family's footsteps. He said he "hustled hard" and decided to leave home at an early age.

"So, I still have a part of that person inside of me, you know? Am I doing well enough?" Kravitz said.

Music legend Lenny Kravitz sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King for an interview in New York City. CBS Mornings

Watch more of "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King's interview with Lenny Kravitz on Thursday, May 23 only on "CBS Mornings." The music legend discusses his new album, "Blue Electric Light," coming out Friday, May 24, and more.