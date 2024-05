Jeremy Renner on returning to "Mayor of Kingstown" following near-death snowplow accident Actor Jeremy Renner joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his return to the hit show "Mayor of Kingstown" following a snowplow accident that nearly took his life. Renner stars as Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ crime drama, which follows a family of power brokers working to bring order and justice to a town dependent on the prison system.