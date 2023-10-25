Blink doorbells and cameras are back on sale at Amazon and the discounts are massive

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Worried about porch pirates stealing your Black Friday purchases or holiday gifts this year? It's a good time to invest in a video doorbell or outdoor security camera -- Amazon has hot Blink home security deals on everything you need to help keep your home, family and items safe right now.

A home security camera may not only deter package thieves, it can also help you keep an eye on your home and pets while you're away. Blink, an Amazon brand, offers cameras for the interior and exterior of your home. Blink home cameras and video doorbells all offer high-quality night vision, a live video feed and motion alerts.

There's never been a better time to invest in your security. All these Blink products are on sale at Amazon for up to 60% off.

Blink video doorbell and outside camera bundle: $90 (50% off)

Amazon

With the help of your smartphone, the Blink video doorbell can help protect your home (and your packages). For even better coverage, it can be used in conjunction with other easy to install, home security cameras from Blink to create a setup with more coverage. That's why we love this bundle deal. It gives you the bestselling Blink Video doorbell and one Blink outdoor video camera for comprehensive coverage outside your home.

You can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door, and capture 1080p resolution recordings with both the doorbell camera and a separate outdoor camera. The bundle has an $180 value, but it's 50% off right now.

Why we like the Blink video doorbell and outdoor camera bundle:

The cameras offers infrared night vision for a clear view, even when it's dark out.

The system is designed to withstand harsh winter weather, including rain.

The cameras are wireless and have a two-year battery life.

The video doorbell features two-way audio and HD video.

You can get motion and chime alerts when someone is at your door.

You can also get a bundle with two outdoor cameras if you need more coverage.

Blink Mini (set of three): $40 (60% off)

Amazon

The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell if you have one.

Right now, you can score a set of three Blink Mini cameras for $40 (which is quite a deal considering that one alone is $35).

Why we like the Blink Mini:

The compact camera offers clear, 1080P video.

It's simple to set up.

The Blink Mini has earned a 4.4-star rating with over 260,000 reviews.

Blink Outdoor with floodlight: $84 (40% off)

Amazon

The Blink Outdoor with floodlight includes all of the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, with an added 700-lumen floodlight. The light is motion-triggered to help the camera see anyone or anything that is moving around your home or yard at night. The light can also be turned on by voice command using a paired Amazon Alexa device.

Why we like the Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight:

You can customize motion detection zones and alerts.

It has a long-lasting battery life.

You can hear and speak to visitors with two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor (4th generation) 5-camera bundle: $200 (50% off)

Amazon

Secure your home with this set of five Blink Outdoor cameras. The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Right now, you can get a set of five for $200 (regularly $400).

Why we like the Blink Outdoor (4th generation) 5-camera bundle:

It's water-resistant.

It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream.

This bundle will help you keep watch over multiple spots in your home or yard.

